Denmark Becomes First EU Country to Eliminate Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV and Syphilis

Society » HEALTH | February 27, 2026, Friday // 14:15
Bulgaria: Denmark Becomes First EU Country to Eliminate Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV and Syphilis @Pixabay

The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Denmark for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of HIV and syphilis, recognizing the country's sustained commitment to ensuring every child is born free of these infections.

“The elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis marks a major public health achievement for Denmark,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “This milestone demonstrates that with strong political commitment and consistent investment in primary care and integrated maternal and child health services, countries can protect every pregnant woman and newborn from these diseases.”

The validation, based on an assessment by WHO's Regional Validation Committee in June 2025 and Global Validation Advisory Committee (GVAC) in August 2025, confirms that Denmark met all required targets from 2021 to 2024, including low transmission rates and high coverage of prenatal testing and treatment for pregnant women.

"As the first European Union country to achieve this public health milestone, Denmark's success is a testament to the strength of its maternal health system and its long-standing commitment to reaching every pregnant woman with the care she needs," said Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe. "Elimination means testing and treating at least 95 out of every 100 pregnant women — and keeping new infant infections below 50 per 100 000 births, year after year. Denmark has met these benchmarks through strong antenatal care, reliable data systems and respect for women's rights. We will support Denmark as it works toward full triple elimination, when it adds hepatitis B." 

Reaching this milestone reflects decades of sustained commitment by clinical and public health professionals, underpinned by strong health systems and universal health coverage including integrated screening during pregnancy. Denmark’s exemplary data systems, robust laboratory capacity, and high human rights standards have been essential to this success.  

"This validation by WHO is a proud moment for Denmark and the result of decades of work by our healthcare professionals, midwives, and public health teams to ensure that every pregnant woman receives the screening and care she needs,” said Sophie Løhde, Minister for the Interior and Health, Denmark. “Denmark's universal health system — built on equal access for all — has been the foundation of this achievement. Being the first country in the European Union to reach this milestone is both an honour and a responsibility. We hope our experience can inspire and support other countries on their path to elimination, and we look forward to completing the journey with the addition of hepatitis B to achieve full triple elimination."

Denmark’s experience demonstrates what is possible when rights‑based policies, high‑quality services, and strong data systems come together, providing a powerful model and motivator for other countries seeking to strengthen their EMTCT programmes. The country is also on track towards validating hepatitis B virus elimination. WHO is working with Denmark in advancing the triple elimination validation process.

Denmark joins 22 other countries and territories validated by WHO for the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis or hepatitis B virus, or certified on the path to elimination, along with Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Belarus, Belize, Bermuda, Brazil, Botswana, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominica, Jamaica, Malaysia, Maldives, Montserrat, Namibia, Oman, Republic of Moldova, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Thailand.

Source: WHO Europe Region

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WHO, europe, HIV, syphilis

Related Articles:

Medvedev Reissues Nuclear Threats Against Ukraine and Europe on War Anniversary

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, marked the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine by issuing renewed nuclear threats against Ukraine and parts of Europe.

World » Russia | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:29

Attacks on Ukraine’s Health Care Increased by 20% in 2025

As Ukraine enters the fifth year of full-scale war, its people have endured the highest number of attacks on their health care in 2025--increasing by nearly 20% compared to 2024.

World » Ukraine | February 23, 2026, Monday // 18:45

Nearly Half of European Renters See Homeownership as Out of Reach

Housing affordability in Europe is reaching alarming levels, with a growing share of non-homeowners believing that buying a property is beyond their reach

World » EU | February 23, 2026, Monday // 14:01

Climate Change Opens the Door for Painful Chikungunya Disease to Spread Across Europe

A new scientific analysis warns that chikungunya, a tropical virus known for causing intense and long-lasting pain, can now be spread by mosquitoes across much of Europe.

Society » Health | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 11:14

Wagner Operatives Recruited to Carry Out Sabotage Across Europe

Western intelligence sources indicate that former recruiters and propagandists of the Russian private military company Wagner are now being repurposed as channels for Kremlin-backed sabotage operations across Europe

World » EU | February 16, 2026, Monday // 14:00

Measles Cases Fall in Europe and Central Asia in 2025, Outbreak Risk Persists

Outbreak response measures, including immunization campaigns, helped reduce measles cases in 2025, but UNICEF and WHO warn that progress is fragile as the virus continues to spread

Society » Health | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Climate Change Opens the Door for Painful Chikungunya Disease to Spread Across Europe

A new scientific analysis warns that chikungunya, a tropical virus known for causing intense and long-lasting pain, can now be spread by mosquitoes across much of Europe.

Society » Health | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 11:14

Measles Cases Fall in Europe and Central Asia in 2025, Outbreak Risk Persists

Outbreak response measures, including immunization campaigns, helped reduce measles cases in 2025, but UNICEF and WHO warn that progress is fragile as the virus continues to spread

Society » Health | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Over, COVID and Scarlet Fever Risks Remain

The flu epidemic in Bulgaria has already passed its peak, according to Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases

Society » Health | February 6, 2026, Friday // 15:44

More Than 300,000 Bulgarians Live with Cancer as Early Detection Programs Stall

Over 300,000 Bulgarians living with cancer were registered in the National Health Information System in 2025, marking an increase of 15,000 cases compared to 2024.

Society » Health | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 11:00

Varna Children’s Surgery Department Closing Amid Staff Departures for Private Clinic

The pediatric surgery department at St. Anna Hospital in Varna will close its doors on March 1 due to resignations from the medical staff. The doctors have indicated that they plan to continue their work at a private medical facility in Burgas.

Society » Health | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 15:09

North Macedonia Honors Bulgarian Hospital for Treating Kocani Fire Victims

North Macedonia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Agneza Popovska, presented an award to Sofia’s N. I. Pirogov Hospital in recognition of its efforts in treating the most seriously injured young people following the tragic disco fire in Kočani in March 2025.

Society » Health | February 2, 2026, Monday // 14:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria