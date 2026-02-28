New Rules Complicate Voting for Bulgarian Citizens in Scotland and Northern Ireland

Bulgarian citizens living in non-EU countries, including Scotland and Northern Ireland, will face new challenges in exercising their right to vote in the early parliamentary elections on April 19, 2026, BNR reports. Parliament approved changes to the Electoral Code allowing up to 20 polling stations abroad, bypassing the presidential veto, which had argued that the modifications jeopardized the constitutional principle of universal suffrage. Critics say the law disproportionately restricts voting rights for Bulgarians outside the EU, particularly in countries with large communities such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Türkiye. Former Central Election Commission Chair Alexander Andreev warned that the unequal access could become grounds for contesting the election results.

The revised rules also postpone the creation of a multi-mandate electoral district for citizens abroad, delaying their ability to elect representatives in the Bulgarian parliament by two years. Nelly Olova, a Bulgarian in Edinburgh, noted that this could reduce diaspora engagement, as she had hoped directly elected MPs would better communicate with Bulgarians abroad and address their needs. Olova also highlighted the potential for long lines and overcrowding in cities like Edinburgh, where historically over 1,000 voters have participated.

Voting will be available by paper ballot or machine, with machine voting limited to polling stations where more than 300 citizens have applied in advance. Eligible voters must submit applications by March 24 to facilitate the process and avoid on-the-spot declarations, which can cause delays. Olova called for expanding election commissions abroad to nine members, particularly in Edinburgh, to streamline operations.

Nina Georgieva, a long-time resident of Enniskillen in Northern Ireland, criticized the restriction on the number of polling stations, calling it a hindrance to constitutional voting rights. She also stressed broader issues in the Electoral Code, such as outdated population distributions in districts, resulting in unequal voting power. Georgieva noted that a review of methodology based on current census data is necessary.

Both Olova and Georgieva highlighted the lack of consultation with citizens living abroad as a persistent problem. Georgieva compared Bulgaria’s approach to Northern Ireland, where authorities engage with residents on matters affecting them. She also noted that the new Honorary Consul of Bulgaria in the UK, Dr. Robert Eadie, had actively sought ways to facilitate voting, even proposing stations on the border with the Republic of Ireland to ensure access for citizens there, demonstrating greater support than the Bulgarian government itself.