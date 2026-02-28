Young Bulgarians Fear War and Poor Healthcare, Show Little Political Interest

A recent study conducted in 2024 across 12 Southeast European countries by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and IPSOS shows that young people in Bulgaria feel a strong sense of insecurity. According to sociologist Lea Vajsova from Sofia University, their primary worries include inadequate healthcare and the potential for military conflict, with girls expressing greater concern than boys.

Safety is a particularly pressing issue for young women, who fear domestic violence or attacks in public spaces. Parenthood remains a key goal for Bulgarian youth, although girls tend to prioritize completing higher education before starting a family.

When it comes to values, young people place the highest importance on human rights, personal security, and economic stability. Boys, however, show a stronger focus on democracy and the rule of law, though some are willing to support a strong leader and accept limitations on civil liberties in exchange for an improved standard of living. The study also highlights a general lack of political engagement among the younger generation.

