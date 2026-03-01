March Natural Gas Rates in Bulgaria See Minimal Rise Amid Lower Demand

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has set the price of natural gas for March 2026 at 32.60 euros per megawatt-hour, excluding access, transmission, excise, and VAT charges. This price applies to Bulgargaz EAD sales to end suppliers as well as licensed producers and transmitters of heat energy. The Commission noted that reduced demand from customers led Bulgargaz to lower its initially announced price from 32.85 euros/MWh to 32.60 euros/MWh, resulting in a minimal increase compared to February, under 1%.

Compared to March 2025, when the price stood at 44.78 euros/MWh (87.58 BGN/MWh), the current rate represents a nearly 27% decrease. The March price mix is supported by the full contracted quantity of Azerbaijani natural gas delivered through the Bulgaria-Greece Interconnector (IGB), which covers a significant portion of monthly consumption. Additional components include liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplied under existing trader contracts, along with gas from domestic production at the Chiren underground storage facility.