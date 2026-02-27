Retail Prices Continue Rising Faster than Wholesale in Bulgaria

Food prices in Bulgaria are continuing to climb sharply from wholesale to retail, with some products showing a difference of up to 70%, according to recent data from CITUB tracking the small consumer basket in February, BGNES reports.

In February, the value of the small consumer basket reached 59.48 euros, marking a 1.2% increase from January and nearly 5% higher than in June 2025, CITUB’s Violeta Ivanova, deputy director of the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research and Training, noted. The report highlights that while overall price rises are gradual, certain basic food items are seeing more pronounced jumps. Tomatoes rose 6.6% compared to January, cucumbers jumped 7.3% monthly and nearly 74% since June 2025, and bread increased 1.4% month-on-month and 6.3% year-on-year.

Some products, such as mineral water and coffee, showed no change compared to January, but over the longer term, water prices are up nearly 11% and espresso coffee by 43% since June 2025. Services have also experienced modest increases, with paid parking rising 0.8% and hairdressing by 0.6%.

Plamen Dimitrov, president of CITUB, pointed out that cow’s cheese and fresh milk are priced at about 125% of the EU average. CITUB data further reveal extreme gaps between wholesale and retail prices for rice and white beans, exceeding 60%. Dimitrov urged regulators to launch inspections to address the disparity and ensure fair pricing.