Bulgarian MPs Target Water Holding Leadership Amid Rising Prices and Governance Concerns

MPs from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) have called for the resignation of the head of Bulgaria’s state-owned Water and Sewerage Holding, citing concerns over rising water prices and potential conflicts of interest within the company’s management.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, Deputy Floor Leader of the WCC-DB parliamentary group, pointed to Irena Georgieva-Deneva, an executive member of the Holding’s Management Board, who is married to Denyo Denev, acting chair of the State Agency for National Security (SANS). Bozhanov warned that the concentration of influence over both water infrastructure and national security within one family raises serious governance and accountability issues. “It is wrong to put in the hands of a family the control over both water supply and national security. It is a huge tool in the hands of people who in the past and present have catered to the wishes of Delyan Peevski,” he said, referring to the leader of DPS-New Beginning.

Bozhanov dismissed claims that the caretaker government bears responsibility for the water price increases. Instead, he attributed the hikes to the Water Holding, local water utilities, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), and previous regular governments that approved the pricing framework. He clarified that while water prices are set by individual companies, the regulator establishes maximum limits.

When questioned about Georgieva-Deneva not being chair of the supervisory board, Bozhanov emphasized that her role as an executive board member effectively makes her the operational leader of the company. The issue of the planned water price increase became a focal point on February 26, when WCC-DB and members of the former ruling coalition exchanged sharp criticisms.

In a related development, WCC-DB lawmaker Yordan Ivanov urged the newly appointed acting chair of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) to publicly disclose all contracts, payments, and indexations executed by the agency. This follows the removal of the former RIA Board Chair, Yordan Valchev, by order of the Regional Development Minister, with Stoyan Nikolov now serving in an acting capacity.