Bulgaria: Rumen Radev to Announce His Political Project on March 3rd?

Politics | February 27, 2026, Friday // 10:49
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Rumen Radev to Announce His Political Project on March 3rd? Mount Shipka on March 3rd

Former President Rumen Radev might announce his new political project on Tuesday, March 3, coinciding with the national holiday of Bulgaria, according to Lupa.bg citing anonymous sources. The announcement is expected to take place atop Mount Shipka, symbolically signaling a challenge to other parties ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Currently, Radev’s team is circulating blank forms to gather signatures required for registration with the Central Election Commission, with the deadline set for March 4. In an interview with Boyko Vassilev on "Panorama," Radev confirmed that by the commission’s deadline he will reveal both his coalition partners and the specific political alignment for the vote.

The names "Third March/March Third" can only be used for a coalition rather than a party, following the recent emergence of a party adopting the same name. That party had previously recognized Radev as its informal leader without his consent, prompting him to publicly distance himself and label the group as "fraudsters."

Further reading: Bulgaria’s President Radev Distances Himself From “Third March” Political Movement

