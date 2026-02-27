Record Exodus: Americans Flee the U.S. for Safer, Cheaper Lives Abroad

World | February 27, 2026, Friday // 12:09
Bulgaria: Record Exodus: Americans Flee the U.S. for Safer, Cheaper Lives Abroad @Pexels

More people left the United States last year than moved in, marking the first net population outflow since the era of the Great Depression, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal. The shift has been attributed in part to stricter immigration enforcement under the current administration, which has led to a rise in deportations and tighter visa policies.

At the same time, the figures indicate that U.S. citizens themselves are relocating abroad in unprecedented numbers. Comprehensive government tracking of Americans who emigrate has not been conducted since the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. However, alternative indicators - including residence permits, overseas property purchases, university enrollments and other national statistics from more than 50 countries - point to a substantial outward movement.

An estimated net 150,000 more people departed the U.S. than arrived last year, based on calculations by the Brookings Institution, though the exact number remains uncertain due to the lack of official monitoring. A Wall Street Journal review of partial or full 2025 data from 15 countries found that at least 180,000 Americans resettled there during the year, with expectations that the total will rise once additional figures are released. The trend is forecast to continue into 2026.

Education is one significant driver. More than 100,000 American students are currently enrolled at foreign universities, drawn by lower tuition costs and the prospect of a different social and cultural climate. Others cite reduced living expenses, more accessible healthcare systems and improved work-life balance as reasons for leaving. Some countries have introduced incentives to attract newcomers, including temporary tax benefits.

Ireland has emerged as a notable destination. Data from Ireland’s Central Statistics Office show that 9,600 people moved there from the U.S. in the year to April 2025, up sharply from 4,900 the previous year - a 96% increase. For the first time, the number of Americans relocating to Ireland exceeded the number of Irish citizens moving to the United States. Across all 27 European Union member states, arrivals of U.S. nationals have reached record levels. Applications for British citizenship are at their highest since records began in 2004, with roughly 6,600 submissions in the first quarter of last year alone. Around 40,000 former U.S. citizens sought Irish passports last year, compared with approximately 32,000 the year before.

The movement spans a broad demographic range, from entrepreneurs to retirees and individuals seeking financial stability. In Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock district, real estate agents estimate that one in 15 residents was born in the United States. Mexico has also seen growth in arrivals, particularly among older Americans looking for more affordable long-term care.

The Department of Homeland Security reported 675,000 deportations and 2.2 million so-called “self-deportations” last year, figures highlighted by President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address. While most of those departures are tied directly to immigration enforcement, analysts note that the broader outward migration includes U.S. citizens motivated by economic considerations and dissatisfaction with the domestic political environment - a phenomenon some commentators have labeled the “Donald Dash.”

With civil tensions persisting and policy changes ongoing, observers expect the pace of emigration to remain elevated in the coming year.



