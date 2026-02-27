Tire-Slashing Incidents in Ovcha Kupel District Affect Only Non-Sofia Cars

Several vehicles were found with punctured tires in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel neighbourhood, with damage reported exclusively to cars registered outside the capital.

The incidents have sparked debate over whether the acts are a form of retaliation linked to parking disputes or straightforward vandalism. Residents discovered the damage early Saturday after leaving their cars parked overnight.

Eleonora Milenova, one of those affected, told Nova TV that she had left her vehicle on Friday evening around 8:30 p.m. in the spot she normally uses. By the following morning, one of her tires had been slashed. She said she assumes the act may have been triggered by someone believing she had occupied an unofficially claimed parking space. Milenova chose not to contact the emergency number 112 and admitted she is worried the damage could be repeated.

Another car owner with non-Sofia plates did seek assistance by calling 112. According to his account, he was told there was little the authorities could do unless the perpetrator had been caught in the act.

The selective targeting of vehicles with out-of-town registration plates has further fueled speculation about tensions over parking in the densely populated district.