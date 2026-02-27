“Open War”: Pakistan and Afghanistan Exchange Deadly Strikes

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have spiralled into one of the most serious escalations in recent years, with both sides reporting heavy casualties, cross-border strikes and the collapse of fragile ceasefire efforts.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence announced that its forces carried out retaliatory operations along the 2,611-kilometre Durand Line on the night of February 26, corresponding to the 9th of Ramadan. Kabul said the assault began at 8:00 pm and was a response to what it described as prior violations of Afghan territory by Pakistani forces that allegedly resulted in civilian deaths, including women and children.

According to Afghan officials, military positions in eastern and southeastern sectors near Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan were targeted. The ministry claimed that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed during a four-hour operation, while two bases and 19 military posts were seized. It further stated that four additional posts were abandoned, an enemy tank was destroyed, and a large transport vehicle captured. Afghan forces reportedly confiscated significant quantities of light and heavy weapons and ammunition. Kabul acknowledged eight of its fighters were killed and 11 wounded, and alleged that 13 civilians were injured in a missile strike on a refugee camp in Nangarhar.

Islamabad rejected key parts of that account. Pakistani officials denied that any of their troops had been captured and provided sharply different casualty figures. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three injured. At the same time, Pakistan claimed to have inflicted far greater losses on Afghan Taliban forces.

In response to the Afghan cross-border action, Pakistan launched what it called Operation “Ghazab Lil Haq” (“Righteous Fury”), striking targets in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. Explosions were reported in the Afghan capital, and Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed airstrikes had occurred, though he said there were no immediate casualty reports from those attacks. Kandahar, regarded as the spiritual centre of the Taliban and home to supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, was among the areas hit.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that the armed forces were capable of crushing aggressors, while Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif declared that Islamabad’s “patience has run out,” describing the situation as an “open war.” In a strongly worded message, he accused the Taliban administration of harbouring militants and exporting terrorism after the withdrawal of NATO forces, claiming Afghanistan had become a sanctuary for armed groups hostile to Pakistan.

Pakistani officials said their strikes killed 133 Afghan Taliban fighters and wounded more than 200, with 27 Taliban posts destroyed and nine captured. Operations were reported in several border districts, including Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram and Bajaur. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described the strikes as a “befitting response.”

The renewed violence follows months of deteriorating relations. Deadly clashes in October left more than 70 people dead on both sides and led to the effective closure of major land crossings. Although Qatar and Turkey helped broker a ceasefire in 2025, subsequent negotiations failed to produce a durable settlement. The Durand Line, drawn in the 19th century and never formally recognised by Afghanistan, remains a central source of friction.

Clashes also erupted near the strategic Torkham border crossing. Shelling and gunfire were reported, prompting evacuations on both sides. Afghan authorities said the Omari refugee camp near Torkham was hit overnight, injuring women and children. Pakistani officials moved Afghan returnees awaiting repatriation to safer locations as fighting resumed.

International reactions quickly followed. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on both countries to protect civilians and resolve disputes through diplomacy. China said it was “deeply concerned” and urged restraint and an immediate ceasefire. Russia appealed for an end to cross-border attacks, while Iran offered to facilitate dialogue. Saudi Arabia, which maintains close ties with Pakistan and limited engagement with the Taliban, reportedly discussed regional stability with Islamabad’s leadership.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai condemned the airstrikes, accusing Pakistan of repeated aggression and asserting that Afghans would defend their homeland with unity. He argued that Islamabad could not resolve its own security problems through cross-border bombardment and urged a shift toward neighbourly relations.

Adding to the rhetoric, Afghan MP in exile Mariam Solaimankhil accused Pakistan of long profiting from militant proxies, including the Taliban, and alleged that the current confrontation disproportionately affects Pashtun and Baloch regions. She criticised Islamabad’s claims of targeting terrorists, saying no high-profile militant deaths had been demonstrated, and argued that the conflict could be leveraged by Pakistan to seek additional international financial support.

Islamabad, for its part, continues to accuse Kabul of failing to act against groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militants allegedly operating from Afghan soil - accusations the Taliban government denies. The latest escalation, marked by competing casualty claims, aerial bombardments and declarations of “open war,” has left the already volatile border region facing renewed uncertainty, with ceasefire efforts appearing increasingly fragile.