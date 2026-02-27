How Long Will US Planes Stay at Sofia Airport?

Politics » DEFENSE | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 17:09
Bulgaria: How Long Will US Planes Stay at Sofia Airport?

The US military planes currently stationed at Sofia’s civil airport “Vasil Levski” are not assigned to participate in any ongoing or planned combat operations, officials clarified during a parliamentary hearing. Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski, and the airport’s executive director Ivan Dimitriev provided the assurances following questions from the “Revival” party.

Angel Georgiev of “Revival” asked whether the United States had requested the airport for potential operations against Iran, questioned the use of a civil airport for military purposes, and sought information on the government’s authorization and the scope of activities performed. Georgiev highlighted that Iran had warned any country providing its territory for operations could be targeted, placing Bulgaria within missile range, and suggested convening the National Security Advisory Council.

In response, the ministers emphasized that the deployed planes are transport aircraft without offensive capabilities. The deployment, authorized by Bulgarian authorities following a request from the US Embassy, is strictly for training in connection with NATO’s enhanced vigilance measures on the alliance’s eastern flank. The authorization period extends from February 17 to May 31.

The aircraft at Vasil Levski Airport belong to the US Air Force and support training activities. They perform logistical roles, including in-air refueling, and are not assigned to combat missions,” Neynski stated. Zapryanov added that the training is unrelated to any preparation for military operations, or activities against foreign armed forces, and dismissed links to a possible US strike on Iran as speculation. He criticized the spread of provocative and false reports, noting that such claims undermine national security.

Revival and TISP requested that Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov join the hearing, but he declined, citing other commitments. Meanwhile, Acting Transport and Communications Minister Korman Ismailov convened an operational meeting with civil aviation and defense officials to coordinate air traffic at Sofia Airport in the context of the ongoing NATO mission, ensuring that the airport’s operations remain uninterrupted.

The meeting included Acting Deputy Defense Minister Yordan Bozhilov, Acting Deputy Transport Minister Dimitar Nedyalkov, the State Enterprise “Air Traffic Control,” the State Aviation Operator, the Civil Aviation Administration, the Border Police, Military Police, the airport concessionaire Sof Connect, the US Embassy, US Air Force representatives, and other relevant institutions. Ismailov stressed that close coordination between military and civilian authorities is vital to maintain safety, security, and normal functioning of civil aviation.

Officials reported that current activities at the airport proceed smoothly without affecting civil flight schedules. They also agreed that clear and timely communication with the public is essential to prevent disinformation and speculation regarding the presence of US military aircraft.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, airport, US, planes, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Reports 12% Wage Growth in 2025

In 2025, the average gross annual salary of employees under an employment or service contract in Bulgaria reached 31,239 leva (€15,969), according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Business | February 27, 2026, Friday // 23:00

EBRD Predicts Steady Economic Growth for Bulgaria Through 2027

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has projected continued economic growth for Bulgaria over the next few years, following an estimated expansion of 2.9 percent in 2025

Business | February 27, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Emerges as Key Energy Hub as US Eyes LNG Transit via Vertical Gas Corridor

By the end of 2026, Bulgaria will significantly increase its role as a regional energy hub, as the country’s gas transmission capacity from Greece is set to rise by 50%, while the interconnection with Romania will see its capacity doubled

Business » Energy | February 27, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria Friday, Mountains See Moderate Northeastern Winds

Minimum temperatures are set to fall below freezing in parts of the country overnight into Friday, reaching between -3°C and 2°C, while Sofia is expected to see lows of around -2°C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Society » Environment | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 17:00

Registration Opens for 43rd Sofia Marathon, Organizers Anticipate Record Turnout

More than 10,000 runners from Bulgaria and abroad are expected to take part in the 43rd edition of the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon, scheduled for October 10 and 11, 2026

Society | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 15:20

Bulgaria: Over €1.4 Million in Cocaine and Gold Seized at Kapitan Andreevo Checkpoint

Customs officers at the “Kapitan Andreevo” checkpoint intercepted a truck carrying cocaine and gold bars valued at a combined total of 1,431,906.60 euros during a thorough inspection on February 22, 2026.

Crime | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 15:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Four Years On: How Bulgaria Has Backed Ukraine Since the Start of the War

February 24 marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, triggering the most severe and destructive armed conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Politics » Defense | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 09:02

Bulgaria May Face F-16 Delay as Government Renegotiates Payments

Acting Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov has indicated that the delivery of Bulgaria’s second batch of eight F-16 fighter jets is likely to be postponed by approximately one year.

Politics » Defense | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:14

Bulgaria's Defense Minister: Sofia Airport Hosting US Aircraft Is Only for Logistical Exercise

Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov clarified that the recent presence of US Air Force aircraft at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport is not related to Iran in any way

Politics » Defense | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 10:31

Bulgaria Strengthens Ukraine: 13 Aid Packages Over Four Years of War

Bulgaria has sent a total of 13 military assistance packages to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to information published on the government’s public information portal

Politics » Defense | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 10:12

From Bulgaria to the Mediterranean: American Warplanes Mass Near Iran

A visible concentration of United States military aircraft at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport has sparked political debate and public speculation in Bulgaria.

Politics » Defense | February 23, 2026, Monday // 18:52

Sofia Airport Runway to Close Briefly for Repairs, Authorities Deny Link to US Military Aircraft

The runway at Sofia Airport "Vasil Levski" Airport will be temporarily closed on February 23 and 24 to allow for routine repairs to shafts located near the strip.

Politics » Defense | February 23, 2026, Monday // 09:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria