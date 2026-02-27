How Long Will US Planes Stay at Sofia Airport?

The US military planes currently stationed at Sofia’s civil airport “Vasil Levski” are not assigned to participate in any ongoing or planned combat operations, officials clarified during a parliamentary hearing. Acting Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski, and the airport’s executive director Ivan Dimitriev provided the assurances following questions from the “Revival” party.

Angel Georgiev of “Revival” asked whether the United States had requested the airport for potential operations against Iran, questioned the use of a civil airport for military purposes, and sought information on the government’s authorization and the scope of activities performed. Georgiev highlighted that Iran had warned any country providing its territory for operations could be targeted, placing Bulgaria within missile range, and suggested convening the National Security Advisory Council.

In response, the ministers emphasized that the deployed planes are transport aircraft without offensive capabilities. The deployment, authorized by Bulgarian authorities following a request from the US Embassy, is strictly for training in connection with NATO’s enhanced vigilance measures on the alliance’s eastern flank. The authorization period extends from February 17 to May 31.

“The aircraft at Vasil Levski Airport belong to the US Air Force and support training activities. They perform logistical roles, including in-air refueling, and are not assigned to combat missions,” Neynski stated. Zapryanov added that the training is unrelated to any preparation for military operations, or activities against foreign armed forces, and dismissed links to a possible US strike on Iran as speculation. He criticized the spread of provocative and false reports, noting that such claims undermine national security.

Revival and TISP requested that Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov join the hearing, but he declined, citing other commitments. Meanwhile, Acting Transport and Communications Minister Korman Ismailov convened an operational meeting with civil aviation and defense officials to coordinate air traffic at Sofia Airport in the context of the ongoing NATO mission, ensuring that the airport’s operations remain uninterrupted.

The meeting included Acting Deputy Defense Minister Yordan Bozhilov, Acting Deputy Transport Minister Dimitar Nedyalkov, the State Enterprise “Air Traffic Control,” the State Aviation Operator, the Civil Aviation Administration, the Border Police, Military Police, the airport concessionaire Sof Connect, the US Embassy, US Air Force representatives, and other relevant institutions. Ismailov stressed that close coordination between military and civilian authorities is vital to maintain safety, security, and normal functioning of civil aviation.

Officials reported that current activities at the airport proceed smoothly without affecting civil flight schedules. They also agreed that clear and timely communication with the public is essential to prevent disinformation and speculation regarding the presence of US military aircraft.