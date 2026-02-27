Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria Friday, Mountains See Moderate Northeastern Winds

February 26, 2026, Thursday
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria Friday, Mountains See Moderate Northeastern Winds Photo: Stella Ivanova

Minimum temperatures are set to fall below freezing in parts of the country overnight into Friday, reaching between -3°C and 2°C, while Sofia is expected to see lows of around -2°C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Friday will bring predominantly sunny conditions nationwide, accompanied by light winds. Daytime highs are forecast to range from 7°C to 12°C, with temperatures in the capital climbing to about 9°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunshine will dominate through most of the day, though cloud cover is likely to increase temporarily in the afternoon hours. Easterly winds will remain light. Air temperatures there will peak between 6°C and 8°C. Sea water temperatures are estimated at 5°C–7°C, with wave activity at 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale.

Mountain areas will also enjoy largely clear skies, although cloudiness is expected to build later in the day over the southwestern massifs. Winds from the north-northeast will be moderate to strong. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will reach around 3°C, while at 2,000 meters they will hover near -3°C.

Looking ahead to Saturday, sunny weather is forecast to prevail, despite more noticeable cloud development over Eastern Bulgaria. Precipitation is unlikely. Winds from the east-northeast will be light to moderate. Morning temperatures will drop to between -5°C and 0°C, with afternoon values rising to 8°C–13°C.

On Sunday, conditions will remain mostly sunny. A weak northeast breeze is expected in the eastern parts of the country, while calmer weather will dominate elsewhere. Fog patches are possible before noon along the coast and in some lowland and valley areas. Temperatures are projected to trend upward.

