Registration Opens for 43rd Sofia Marathon, Organizers Anticipate Record Turnout

Society | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 15:20
More than 10,000 runners from Bulgaria and abroad are expected to take part in the 43rd edition of the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon, scheduled for October 10 and 11, 2026. Registration is already open on the event’s official website, with over 500 participants signing up since the early enrollment period began in mid-February.

Recognized as the country’s largest road race and one of the flagship sporting events in Sofia’s annual calendar, the marathon will once again start from Alexander Battenberg Square in the city center. Organizers from the Leisure Sports Association anticipate record interest this year, building on the race’s established international profile and its scenic routes passing through key landmarks of the capital.

The weekend program is structured across two days. On Saturday, October 10, competitors will line up for the 5 km and 10 km races. The following day, Sunday, October 11, runners will take part in the half marathon (21 km) and the full marathon (42 km). Registration will remain open until the allocated старт numbers for each discipline are filled.

Further details regarding entry fees, registration phases and participant quotas by distance are available on the marathon’s official website. Organizers have indicated that additional information about the full schedule will be released at a later stage, noting plans for an expanded cultural and entertainment program, accompanying initiatives and a larger exhibition area to complement the sporting event.

