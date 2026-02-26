Bill Gates Calls Epstein Ties a “Huge Mistake,” Apologizes to Foundation Staff

Bill Gates has admitted he made a serious error in maintaining contact with Jeffrey Epstein, telling employees he takes full responsibility for his decisions. The acknowledgment came during a town hall meeting at the Gates Foundation, following the release of US Justice Department documents referencing his interactions with the convicted sex offender.

According to reports citing a recording of the meeting, Gates apologized not only for meeting Epstein but also for involving foundation staff in discussions with him. He expressed regret that others had been drawn into the situation because of his choices. Gates stressed to employees that he had not engaged in any illegal conduct and said he neither witnessed nor participated in wrongdoing.

He explained that his meetings with Epstein were focused on philanthropic matters, including efforts to mobilize additional funding for global health initiatives. Gates said the relationship began in 2011, three years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution. Although aware that Epstein had faced travel restrictions for a period of time, Gates admitted he did not investigate his background further. He also revealed that his then-wife, Melinda, had raised concerns about Epstein in 2013, yet he continued contact for at least another year. Reflecting on subsequent revelations about Epstein’s conduct, Gates told staff that what is now known makes the decision to maintain ties far more troubling.

Recently disclosed Justice Department materials indicate that Gates and Epstein met on several occasions after Epstein’s release from prison to discuss charitable initiatives. Some of the released images show Gates alongside women whose identities were redacted. In the wake of the renewed scrutiny, Gates canceled a planned appearance at an artificial intelligence summit in India.

Earlier reporting has also suggested that Epstein was aware of Gates’ affairs with two Russian women and may have attempted to use that information as leverage. Gates acknowledged the relationships but denied any connection to Epstein’s criminal activities or to victims.

The Gates Foundation has stated that Epstein never received funding from the organization and was never employed by it. Epstein died in custody in New York in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Founded in 2000, the Gates Foundation continues to be one of the largest contributors to global public health efforts worldwide.