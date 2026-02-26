Bill Gates Calls Epstein Ties a “Huge Mistake,” Apologizes to Foundation Staff
Bill Gates has admitted he made a serious error in maintaining contact with Jeffrey Epstein, telling employees he takes full responsibility for his decisions.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Borge Brende has stepped down as president and chief executive of the World Economic Forum (WEF), weeks after the organization initiated an external review into his past contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Brende, who has led the Geneva-based institution since 2017, announced his resignation in a statement issued after documents made public by the US Justice Department showed he attended three business dinners with Epstein and exchanged emails and text messages with him. His public remarks did not reference Epstein directly.
In his statement, Brende described his eight-and-a-half-year tenure as deeply meaningful and said the timing of his departure would allow the Forum to continue its work without disruption. A former foreign minister of Norway, he has previously maintained that when he first met Epstein in 2018 he was not aware of the financier’s criminal background, later expressing regret that he had not conducted more thorough checks.
Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Renewed scrutiny of his network has unsettled political and corporate circles internationally, extending even to members of the British royal family.
Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink, co-chairs of the WEF, confirmed in a separate statement that the independent assessment carried out by external legal counsel into Brende’s connections had been finalized. According to their account, the review found no issues beyond those already made public.
They added that Alois Zwinggi will assume the role of interim president and CEO, while the Forum’s Board of Trustees supervises the transition process and begins identifying a permanent successor.
The US Justice Department has disclosed more than three million pages of material related to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while in custody awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. The released records have intensified examination of his relationships with numerous high-profile figures, among them US President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. In the United Kingdom, the fallout has led to criminal investigations involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Duke of York, along with other prominent individuals.
Bill Gates has admitted he made a serious error in maintaining contact with Jeffrey Epstein, telling employees he takes full responsibility for his decisions.
The municipal authorities in Kavala, northern Greece, are set to exhume roughly 150 graves of individuals who died from COVID-19 after it was discovered that the bodies had not decomposed even five years after burial.
The European Commission has put forward a proposal to begin formal talks with the six Western Balkan countries to bring them into the EU’s “Roam Like at Home” system
At the closing of the ninth congress of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized that relations with the United States could improve if Washington acknowledged Pyongyang’s nuclear status and ended its hostile stan
U.S. President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone conversation that he is eager to reach a peace agreement swiftly, expressing a preference for ending the war within a month
The College of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has concluded that Bulgaria’s European Prosecutor, Teodora Georgieva, committed serious misconduct
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace