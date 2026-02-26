Davos Forum President Steps Down After Disclosures of Meetings With Jeffrey Epstein

World | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 15:09
Bulgaria: Davos Forum President Steps Down After Disclosures of Meetings With Jeffrey Epstein

Borge Brende has stepped down as president and chief executive of the World Economic Forum (WEF), weeks after the organization initiated an external review into his past contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende, who has led the Geneva-based institution since 2017, announced his resignation in a statement issued after documents made public by the US Justice Department showed he attended three business dinners with Epstein and exchanged emails and text messages with him. His public remarks did not reference Epstein directly.

In his statement, Brende described his eight-and-a-half-year tenure as deeply meaningful and said the timing of his departure would allow the Forum to continue its work without disruption. A former foreign minister of Norway, he has previously maintained that when he first met Epstein in 2018 he was not aware of the financier’s criminal background, later expressing regret that he had not conducted more thorough checks.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Renewed scrutiny of his network has unsettled political and corporate circles internationally, extending even to members of the British royal family.

Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink, co-chairs of the WEF, confirmed in a separate statement that the independent assessment carried out by external legal counsel into Brende’s connections had been finalized. According to their account, the review found no issues beyond those already made public.

They added that Alois Zwinggi will assume the role of interim president and CEO, while the Forum’s Board of Trustees supervises the transition process and begins identifying a permanent successor.

The US Justice Department has disclosed more than three million pages of material related to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while in custody awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. The released records have intensified examination of his relationships with numerous high-profile figures, among them US President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. In the United Kingdom, the fallout has led to criminal investigations involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Duke of York, along with other prominent individuals.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Epstein, WEF, brende

Related Articles:

Bill Gates Calls Epstein Ties a “Huge Mistake,” Apologizes to Foundation Staff

Bill Gates has admitted he made a serious error in maintaining contact with Jeffrey Epstein, telling employees he takes full responsibility for his decisions.

World | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 16:51

BREAKING: Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Allegations Amid Epstein Inquiry

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, has been taken into custody in connection with an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.

World | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 13:26

UN Experts Warn Epstein Abuse Network May Meet Threshold for Crimes Against Humanity

A group of independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council has warned that abuses linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may meet the legal definition of crimes against humanity, citing the scale, organisation and intern

World | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 15:31

Trump Denies Any Ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Calls Himself "Exonerated"

US President Donald Trump has once again rejected claims linking him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, insisting that he has been “totally exonerated.”

World | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 12:01

Boyko Borissov’s Name Pops Up Twice in the Epstein Files

GERB leader Boyko Borissov is mentioned twice in documents within the Epstein files, the vast trove of records linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019

Politics | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 10:12

Norway Investigates Two Senior Diplomats over Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Norwegian authorities have launched investigations into two senior diplomats in connection with their ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

World | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 11:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bill Gates Calls Epstein Ties a “Huge Mistake,” Apologizes to Foundation Staff

Bill Gates has admitted he made a serious error in maintaining contact with Jeffrey Epstein, telling employees he takes full responsibility for his decisions.

World | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 16:51

Greece to Exhume 150 COVID-19 Graves After Bodies Remain Undecomposed Five Years Later

The municipal authorities in Kavala, northern Greece, are set to exhume roughly 150 graves of individuals who died from COVID-19 after it was discovered that the bodies had not decomposed even five years after burial.

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 16:32

EU Pushes to End Roaming Fees for Western Balkans, Bringing Region Closer to “Roam Like at Home”

The European Commission has put forward a proposal to begin formal talks with the six Western Balkan countries to bring them into the EU’s “Roam Like at Home” system

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 14:07

Kim Jong Un Says North Korea Could “Get Along” with U.S. - But South Korea Is Out Forever

At the closing of the ninth congress of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized that relations with the United States could improve if Washington acknowledged Pyongyang’s nuclear status and ended its hostile stan

World | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 11:21

Trump Says He Wants Ukraine War Ended Within a Month in Call with Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone conversation that he is eager to reach a peace agreement swiftly, expressing a preference for ending the war within a month

World » Ukraine | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 10:10

EPPO Finds Bulgaria's European Prosecutor Guilty of Serious Misconduct

The College of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has concluded that Bulgaria’s European Prosecutor, Teodora Georgieva, committed serious misconduct

World » EU | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria