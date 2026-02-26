Turkish F-16 Crashes Near Bulgarian Border, Pilot Killed

Karlos Nasar Crowned Bulgaria’s Sportsman of the Year for 2025
Bulgarian weightlifting star Karlos Nasar has been voted Sportsman of the Year for 2025, topping the 68th edition of the annual journalists’ poll with 1,040 points
A Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed while responding to an unidentified radar signal near the Bulgarian border, the Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed. The incident occurred in the early hours of February 25, when two F-16s were scrambled from the Balıkesir airbase after the radar trace was detected. Contact with one of the aircraft was lost at 00:56, and the pilot, Major Ibrahim Bolat, died despite activating the ejection system at the last moment.
The ministry clarified that unidentified radar traces can result from various factors, including weather phenomena, birds, stray balloons, or drones. Following the loss of contact, a search and rescue mission located the wreckage of the F-16, a Block 50 model from 1993, confirming the pilot’s death. Officials emphasized that the cause of the crash will be determined after a full investigation by the relevant teams.
This incident follows a series of recent F-16 accidents worldwide. In January, a Taiwanese F-16 crashed into the sea during a routine mission, with the pilot ejected and declared missing. Last August, a Polish F-16 went down while preparing for an air show, resulting in the pilot’s death. In November 2025, Turkey temporarily grounded its C-130 transport aircraft after a crash in Georgia killed all 20 onboard.
The Defense Ministry extended condolences to Major Bolat’s family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the public, describing him as a heroic pilot who lost his life serving his country. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and authorities stressed that full details will be released once the analysis of the wreckage and flight data is completed.
A 62-year-old skier has died after colliding with a tree off the marked slopes above Bansko, Bulgarian authorities reported.
The hull of the sunken fishing vessel BH 8112 remains intact, according to Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov, commander of the Bulgarian Naval Forces
Search efforts for the three fishermen who went missing off the coast near Sozopol are set to resume, weather permitting, after their vessel was located on the seabed
The fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday has been located, NOVA reported, citing its own sources. The boat, identified as VN 8112, was discovered on the seabed near Maslen Nos.
Teams of volunteers searching for the missing fishing vessel near Sozopol have discovered an oil spill in the sea at the point where the ship’s signal was last detected.
The search for the fishing vessel with three people on board, which vanished east of cape Maslen Nos, is resuming this morning with an expanded effort
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace