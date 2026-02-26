Turkish F-16 Crashes Near Bulgarian Border, Pilot Killed

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed while responding to an unidentified radar signal near the Bulgarian border, the Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed. The incident occurred in the early hours of February 25, when two F-16s were scrambled from the Balıkesir airbase after the radar trace was detected. Contact with one of the aircraft was lost at 00:56, and the pilot, Major Ibrahim Bolat, died despite activating the ejection system at the last moment.

The ministry clarified that unidentified radar traces can result from various factors, including weather phenomena, birds, stray balloons, or drones. Following the loss of contact, a search and rescue mission located the wreckage of the F-16, a Block 50 model from 1993, confirming the pilot’s death. Officials emphasized that the cause of the crash will be determined after a full investigation by the relevant teams.

This incident follows a series of recent F-16 accidents worldwide. In January, a Taiwanese F-16 crashed into the sea during a routine mission, with the pilot ejected and declared missing. Last August, a Polish F-16 went down while preparing for an air show, resulting in the pilot’s death. In November 2025, Turkey temporarily grounded its C-130 transport aircraft after a crash in Georgia killed all 20 onboard.

The Defense Ministry extended condolences to Major Bolat’s family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the public, describing him as a heroic pilot who lost his life serving his country. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and authorities stressed that full details will be released once the analysis of the wreckage and flight data is completed.