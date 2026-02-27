EBRD Predicts Steady Economic Growth for Bulgaria Through 2027

Business | February 27, 2026, Friday // 09:32
Bulgaria: EBRD Predicts Steady Economic Growth for Bulgaria Through 2027

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has projected continued economic growth for Bulgaria over the next few years, following an estimated expansion of 2.9 percent in 2025. According to the bank’s regional development report, Bulgaria’s GDP is expected to grow by 2.7 percent in 2026 and 2.6 percent in 2027. Compared to the EBRD’s previous forecast in September 2025, last year’s growth estimate has been revised downward by 0.3 percentage points, while the projection for 2026 shows a modest increase of 0.1 percentage point.

For the broader South-Eastern Europe region, the EBRD anticipates economic growth of 1.4 percent in 2025, unchanged from the September forecast, with a slight decline to 1.5 percent in 2026, 0.3 percentage points below the previous estimate. Growth is expected to pick up to 2.3 percent in 2027.

Looking across the bank’s full investment region, which includes more than 35 countries spanning Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean, overall economic expansion is expected to be 3.4 percent in 2025, rising to 3.6 percent in 2026 and 3.7 percent in 2027. These projections mark a 0.2 percentage point increase for 2025 and 2026 compared with the September 2025 estimates.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and global trade disputes, the EBRD notes that their impact on trade and growth has been more contained than initially expected. Inflation across the bank’s regions eased to 5.5 percent by December 2025, supported by slower wage growth and positive real interest rates. The institution emphasized that overall, economic growth in the countries where it operates remains resilient in the face of these challenges.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EBRD, Bulgaria, growth

Related Articles:

87% of Leva Withdrawn as Over €7.5 Billion Circulates in Bulgaria

As of February 27, 2026, the withdrawal of leva banknotes and coins and their replacement with euro cash is proceeding under the established legal framework and operational plans, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) reported.

Business » Finance | March 1, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria: No Direct Military Threat as Authorities Activate Crisis Measures Amid Middle East Escalation

The Security Council under the Council of Ministers has concluded that there is currently no direct military threat to Bulgaria’s territory following the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 16:31

Bulgaria on Alert as Military Conflict Unfolds in the Middle East

Bulgaria has taken proactive security measures in response to the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East, according to acting Minister of the Interior Emil Dechev

Politics | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 13:16

Todorovden Celebrated with Horse Races and Name Day Festivities Across Bulgaria

The first Saturday of Great Lent in Bulgaria is devoted to Saint Theodore Tiron, whose memory the Church also honors on February 17.

Society » Culture | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 13:11

Defense Minister: Bulgaria Not Involved in Israel-U.S. Strikes on Iran, Security Council to Meet

Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov clarified on Saturday that Bulgaria is not participating in the military operation conducted by Israel and the United States against Iran

Politics » Defense | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 10:34

Young Bulgarians Fear War and Poor Healthcare, Show Little Political Interest

A recent study conducted in 2024 across 12 Southeast European countries by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and IPSOS shows that young people in Bulgaria feel a strong sense of insecurity

Society | February 28, 2026, Saturday // 08:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria’s External Debt Surges to Over €25 Billion

Bulgaria’s external debt reached just over €25.37 billion at the end of 2025, Acting Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski reported

Business » Finance | February 27, 2026, Friday // 15:31

March Natural Gas Rates in Bulgaria See Minimal Rise Amid Lower Demand

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has set the price of natural gas for March 2026 at 32.60 euros per megawatt-hour, excluding access, transmission, excise, and VAT charges

Business » Energy | February 27, 2026, Friday // 15:18

Bulgaria Reports 12% Wage Growth in 2025

In 2025, the average gross annual salary of employees under an employment or service contract in Bulgaria reached 31,239 leva (€15,969), according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Business | February 27, 2026, Friday // 13:00

Bulgaria Emerges as Key Energy Hub as US Eyes LNG Transit via Vertical Gas Corridor

By the end of 2026, Bulgaria will significantly increase its role as a regional energy hub, as the country’s gas transmission capacity from Greece is set to rise by 50%, while the interconnection with Romania will see its capacity doubled

Business » Energy | February 27, 2026, Friday // 09:07

Lukoil Threatens Bulgaria with International Lawsuit Over Asset Seizure

Russian oil company Lukoil has formally accused Bulgaria of unlawfully seizing its assets in the country, signaling its intention to pursue legal action.

Business » Energy | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 13:08

Trump’s Tariff Decisions Could Shake Bulgaria’s Automotive Industry

US President Donald Trump has stepped back from his earlier threat to raise global tariffs to 15%, leaving current rates on US exports at 10%

Business » Industry | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 15:59
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria