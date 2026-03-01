Bulgaria Emerges as Key Energy Hub as US Eyes LNG Transit via Vertical Gas Corridor

February 27, 2026, Friday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Emerges as Key Energy Hub as US Eyes LNG Transit via Vertical Gas Corridor

By the end of 2026, Bulgaria will significantly increase its role as a regional energy hub, as the country’s gas transmission capacity from Greece is set to rise by 50%, while the interconnection with Romania will see its capacity doubled. This was highlighted during a meeting between Bulgarian Energy Minister Traycho Traykov and US Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly, who praised Bulgaria for its consistent and timely execution of construction works on the Vertical Gas Corridor. The project positions Bulgaria as a crucial transit country for natural gas in the South-North axis, including the potential transport of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine and Central and Eastern Europe. The US side has shown clear interest in utilizing the corridor for American LNG supplies.

Minister Traykov emphasized that Bulgaria was the first country to begin construction of the corridor on its territory and has been an active driver of regional energy security. By the end of the year, upgrades at the Kulata/Sidirokastro (Greece–Bulgaria) and Negru Voda/Kardam (Bulgaria–Romania) interconnection points will be completed, further strengthening the infrastructure’s role in securing gas supplies. The Minister described the corridor not merely as physical infrastructure, but as a cornerstone of a new European energy security model, with Bulgaria playing a strategic and indispensable part.

Discussions during the meeting also covered other strategic projects, including progress on Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant using American technology, and the role of the Burgas refinery in regional energy security following sanctions on Lukoil. Earlier, Minister Traykov had participated in a transatlantic summit on gas supply security in Washington, where he discussed Bulgaria’s leadership role in the emerging European energy architecture with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

A technical session at the US Department of Energy included representatives from Greece, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and the European Commission, chaired by US Special Envoy for Global Energy Integration Joshua Volz. The discussions addressed regulatory and administrative barriers, speeding up permit procedures, harmonizing cross-border tariffs, ensuring long-term capacity reservation, and sustainable financial management of the corridor. Traykov underlined that the main challenge to full utilization remains the ongoing supply of Russian gas at non-market prices, noting Bulgaria’s commitment to phasing out Russian LNG by the end of 2026 and pipeline gas by autumn 2027 under EU obligations.

Minister Traykov concluded that the Vertical Gas Corridor, along with competitive transmission routes, represents more than just infrastructure and commercial solutions. It forms the backbone of Europe’s energy diversification strategy, and Bulgaria’s proactive role ensures that the country is a central and irreplaceable actor in regional energy security.

Energy
