Greece to Exhume 150 COVID-19 Graves After Bodies Remain Undecomposed Five Years Later

The municipal authorities in Kavala, northern Greece, are set to exhume roughly 150 graves of individuals who died from COVID-19 after it was discovered that the bodies had not decomposed even five years after burial, 24 Chasa and tovima.com report.

This unusual situation stems from the strict health measures implemented during the pandemic. At the time, bodies were sealed in double plastic bags and the coffins wrapped tightly in plastic foil to prevent the spread of the virus. While effective for safety, this method inadvertently prevented oxygen and microorganisms from reaching the remains, halting the natural decomposition process.

The Kavala municipal council has approved a two-phase operation to address the issue. The first stage involves the exhumation of the bodies, followed by the careful removal of the protective plastic wrapping. The second stage will see the remains reburied for at least another year, allowing decomposition to proceed naturally. The procedure will be carried out entirely free of charge to alleviate the concerns of grieving families.

Authorities have stressed that the exhumation and reburial will follow strict sanitary protocols to safeguard both the workers involved and public health. The shortage of cemetery space in Kavala has made the operation urgent, as standard cemetery practices in Greece - typically exhumation every three to five years - cannot be applied to these COVID-19 graves without intervention.

The Kavala case is expected to serve as a precedent, potentially prompting the Ministry of Health to issue nationwide guidance for municipalities on how to manage similar situations in a coordinated manner. Officials underscored that the plan balances the need for practical cemetery management with respect for the deceased and their families.