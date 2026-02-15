Greece to Exhume 150 COVID-19 Graves After Bodies Remain Undecomposed Five Years Later

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 16:32
Bulgaria: Greece to Exhume 150 COVID-19 Graves After Bodies Remain Undecomposed Five Years Later

The municipal authorities in Kavala, northern Greece, are set to exhume roughly 150 graves of individuals who died from COVID-19 after it was discovered that the bodies had not decomposed even five years after burial, 24 Chasa and tovima.com report.

This unusual situation stems from the strict health measures implemented during the pandemic. At the time, bodies were sealed in double plastic bags and the coffins wrapped tightly in plastic foil to prevent the spread of the virus. While effective for safety, this method inadvertently prevented oxygen and microorganisms from reaching the remains, halting the natural decomposition process.

The Kavala municipal council has approved a two-phase operation to address the issue. The first stage involves the exhumation of the bodies, followed by the careful removal of the protective plastic wrapping. The second stage will see the remains reburied for at least another year, allowing decomposition to proceed naturally. The procedure will be carried out entirely free of charge to alleviate the concerns of grieving families.

Authorities have stressed that the exhumation and reburial will follow strict sanitary protocols to safeguard both the workers involved and public health. The shortage of cemetery space in Kavala has made the operation urgent, as standard cemetery practices in Greece - typically exhumation every three to five years - cannot be applied to these COVID-19 graves without intervention.

The Kavala case is expected to serve as a precedent, potentially prompting the Ministry of Health to issue nationwide guidance for municipalities on how to manage similar situations in a coordinated manner. Officials underscored that the plan balances the need for practical cemetery management with respect for the deceased and their families.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, graves, greece

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Plans to Acquire Over 100 Greek Centauros Anti-Drone Systems

Bulgaria has announced its intention to acquire more than 100 Centauros anti-drone systems from Greece in multiple configurations, under the framework of the European SAFE regulation

Politics » Defense | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 13:17

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures

A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini

Business | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:04

Fourteen Dead after Migrant Boat Crashes into Greek Coastguard Vessel

At least 14 people have died after a migrant speedboat collided with a Greek coastguard patrol vessel near the eastern Aegean island of Chios, according to Greek authorities. The incident occurred at sea, prompting an immediate large-scale search and resc

World » Southeast Europe | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 11:31

Greek Security Services Investigate Property Buying Boom by Bulgarians in Northern Greece

Greek national security agencies have launched an investigation into the growing number of land and property acquisitions in Northern Greece by citizens from Bulgaria and Turkey

World » Southeast Europe | February 2, 2026, Monday // 11:09

Greece Draws the Line: Only Gaza for Peace Council Participation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to a unified European stance while speaking with national media following a leaders’ meeting in Brussels.

World » Southeast Europe | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:01

Bulgaria and Greece Finally Open Long-Awaited Rudozem-Xanthi Border Crossing After 30 Years

Bulgarian Ministers of Transport and Foreign Affairs, Grozdan Karadjov and Georg Georgiev, will attend the opening of the Rudozem-Xanthi border crossing today at the invitation of Greek Transport Minister Christos Dimas and the Regional Governor of Easter

Society | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

EU Pushes to End Roaming Fees for Western Balkans, Bringing Region Closer to “Roam Like at Home”

The European Commission has put forward a proposal to begin formal talks with the six Western Balkan countries to bring them into the EU’s “Roam Like at Home” system

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 14:07

Serbia Moves Toward First Nuclear Power Plant, Targeting 2040

Serbia is advancing its plans to build its first nuclear power plant, with a potential connection to the electricity grid by 2040, the country’s Minister of Mining and Energy, Dubravka Džedović Handanović, announced.

World » Southeast Europe | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 08:55

North Macedonia Faces Urgent Need for Constitutional Change and Stronger Governance, Says MEP

European Parliament member Thomas Waitz stressed the urgent need for greater political commitment in North Macedonia to overcome the ongoing deadlock on constitutional amendments, emphasizing that progress must remain merit-based and closely tied to funda

World » Southeast Europe | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 15:01

Albania, Bulgaria, Italy, North Macedonia and Romania Confirm Corridor 8 as Key EU Connectivity and Security Axis

Albania, Italy, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Romania have formally recognized Corridor 8 as a strategic axis for South-Eastern Europe

World » Southeast Europe | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 09:00

“Loyal EU Member” Bulgaria Under Fire from Russian Ambassador over Serbia Gas Talks

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko delivered sharp criticism of Bulgaria, highlighting its EU membership as a complicating factor in the delivery of Russian gas to Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 09:06

Serbia Records Worst Corruption Score in Two Decades

According to the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International, Serbia has recorded its lowest ranking in 20 years, placing 116th out of 182 countries and territories

World » Southeast Europe | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 15:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria