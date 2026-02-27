Skier Dies After Going Off-Piste and Hitting Tree Above Bansko

Society » INCIDENTS | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 13:32
Bulgaria: Skier Dies After Going Off-Piste and Hitting Tree Above Bansko

A 62-year-old skier has died after colliding with a tree off the marked slopes above Bansko, Bulgarian authorities reported.

The incident was reported shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Regional Ministry of Interior office in Blagoevgrad. Teams from the Mountain Rescue Service in Bansko, alongside emergency responders, arrived at the scene and confirmed that the man had passed away.

Police investigations determined that the victim, a foreign national, had veered off the designated ski trails before striking a tree. Witnesses at the scene provided information that helped clarify the circumstances of the accident.

The local prosecutor’s office has been informed, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bansko, ski, Bulgaria, skier

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Reports 12% Wage Growth in 2025

In 2025, the average gross annual salary of employees under an employment or service contract in Bulgaria reached 31,239 leva (€15,969), according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Business | February 27, 2026, Friday // 23:00

EBRD Predicts Steady Economic Growth for Bulgaria Through 2027

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has projected continued economic growth for Bulgaria over the next few years, following an estimated expansion of 2.9 percent in 2025

Business | February 27, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Emerges as Key Energy Hub as US Eyes LNG Transit via Vertical Gas Corridor

By the end of 2026, Bulgaria will significantly increase its role as a regional energy hub, as the country’s gas transmission capacity from Greece is set to rise by 50%, while the interconnection with Romania will see its capacity doubled

Business » Energy | February 27, 2026, Friday // 23:00

How Long Will US Planes Stay at Sofia Airport?

The US military planes currently stationed at Sofia’s civil airport “Vasil Levski” are not assigned to participate in any ongoing or planned combat operations, officials clarified during a parliamentary hearing

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 17:09

Sunny Weather Across Bulgaria Friday, Mountains See Moderate Northeastern Winds

Minimum temperatures are set to fall below freezing in parts of the country overnight into Friday, reaching between -3°C and 2°C, while Sofia is expected to see lows of around -2°C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Society » Environment | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 17:00

Registration Opens for 43rd Sofia Marathon, Organizers Anticipate Record Turnout

More than 10,000 runners from Bulgaria and abroad are expected to take part in the 43rd edition of the Wizz Air Sofia Marathon, scheduled for October 10 and 11, 2026

Society | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 15:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Turkish F-16 Crashes Near Bulgarian Border, Pilot Killed

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed while responding to an unidentified radar signal near the Bulgarian border, the Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed.

Society » Incidents | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 14:33

Bulgaria’s Sunken Fishing Vessel Found Intact, No Signs of Mines, Crew Presumed Dead

The hull of the sunken fishing vessel BH 8112 remains intact, according to Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov, commander of the Bulgarian Naval Forces

Society » Incidents | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 12:36

Bulgaria: Search Suspended as Three Fishermen Remain Missing off Sozopol

Search efforts for the three fishermen who went missing off the coast near Sozopol are set to resume, weather permitting, after their vessel was located on the seabed

Society » Incidents | February 21, 2026, Saturday // 11:00

Sunken Boat with Three On Board Located off Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast

The fishing vessel that vanished from radar early Wednesday has been located, NOVA reported, citing its own sources. The boat, identified as VN 8112, was discovered on the seabed near Maslen Nos.

Society » Incidents | February 20, 2026, Friday // 15:20

Bulgaria Fears the Worst After Ship Goes Missing Off the Coast Near Sozopol

Teams of volunteers searching for the missing fishing vessel near Sozopol have discovered an oil spill in the sea at the point where the ship’s signal was last detected.

Society » Incidents | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 16:31

Search Resumes for Three Fishermen Missing near Bulgaria’s Southern Coast

The search for the fishing vessel with three people on board, which vanished east of cape Maslen Nos, is resuming this morning with an expanded effort

Society » Incidents | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 10:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria