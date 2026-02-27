Skier Dies After Going Off-Piste and Hitting Tree Above Bansko

A 62-year-old skier has died after colliding with a tree off the marked slopes above Bansko, Bulgarian authorities reported.

The incident was reported shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Regional Ministry of Interior office in Blagoevgrad. Teams from the Mountain Rescue Service in Bansko, alongside emergency responders, arrived at the scene and confirmed that the man had passed away.

Police investigations determined that the victim, a foreign national, had veered off the designated ski trails before striking a tree. Witnesses at the scene provided information that helped clarify the circumstances of the accident.

The local prosecutor’s office has been informed, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident.