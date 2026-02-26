Bulgaria: Over €1.4 Million in Cocaine and Gold Seized at Kapitan Andreevo Checkpoint

Customs officers at the “Kapitan Andreevo” checkpoint intercepted a truck carrying cocaine and gold bars valued at a combined total of 1,431,906.60 euros during a thorough inspection on February 22, 2026.

At around 10:00 a.m., a Turkish-registered semi-trailer entered the checkpoint. The driver, a Turkish national, declared the cargo as flowers being transported from the Netherlands through Bulgaria to Turkey. During documentary verification and weighing with the electronic axle load scale, customs officers selected the vehicle for a more detailed inspection, including X-ray screening. The resulting images showed areas of suspicious density, prompting further checks with the assistance of a sniffer dog.

A physical inspection of the cabin uncovered 10 compressed packages containing a white powdery substance. Field testing confirmed the substance reacted positively as cocaine, with a total gross weight of 11.180 kilograms, estimated at 1,028,923.78 euros.

During a personal search of the driver, three packages containing four castings of molten yellow metal were found in his jacket pockets. Expert analysis confirmed the metal was gold, totaling 5,199.07 grams and valued at 402,982.82 euros.

The driver, the vehicle, and the seized substances were detained, and pre-trial proceedings were opened by an investigating customs inspector under the supervision of the Haskovo District Prosecutor’s Office.

Following joint operations with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Prevention, two additional individuals linked to the smuggling operation were identified and arrested. Investigations into the case are ongoing.