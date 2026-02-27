Bulgaria’s Sunken Fishing Vessel Found Intact, No Signs of Mines, Crew Presumed Dead

The hull of the sunken fishing vessel BH 8112 remains intact, according to Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov, commander of the Bulgarian Naval Forces. During a briefing, Mihaylov confirmed that the vessel’s life raft was found on board and had not been deployed, effectively eliminating the possibility that the sailors had survived at sea. No bodies have been recovered, and heavy equipment scattered inside the ship prevents divers from entering through the narrow hatches. The rear admiral extended his condolences to the families of the missing crew.

Mihaylov clarified that the Navy is not responsible for coordinating search and rescue operations in Bulgarian waters, which are overseen by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC). The Ministry of Defense and the Naval Forces support such operations when requested. On February 18, following a request for assistance and an order from the Chief of Defense, the frigate “Drazki,” operating in Burgas Bay, was dispatched to the area. Severe snowfall and freezing rain initially prevented the use of helicopters, though aircraft were prepared for deployment if conditions allowed. The frigate maintained a nighttime search using night vision equipment in the areas where a life raft might have drifted, but no traces were found.

After initial surveys, a diving operation was organized to inspect the sunken vessel, which rests at a depth of 38 meters. Visibility below 30 meters was extremely poor, necessitating the involvement of heavy divers from Varna and remotely operated autonomous devices to confirm the identity of the ship. Multiple examinations verified that the vessel was indeed BH 8112. Divers confirmed that the hull is intact, lying slightly on its starboard side, with no perforations. The life raft remained secured on the wheelhouse, ruling out survival at sea. The interior is cluttered with rigging and equipment, and the narrow hatches prevent entry by divers with heavy gear. Mihaylov noted that accessing the interior would likely require cutting into the hull.

The rear admiral also addressed speculation regarding mine threats, confirming that no mine-like objects were reported on the day of the incident. He emphasized that, although the Navy has destroyed six floating mines since the start of the war in Ukraine and dealt with various missile and drone remnants, the sinking of BH 8112 shows no such involvement. The Navy’s role was limited to locating, surveying, and inspecting the vessel to assist investigative authorities in determining the circumstances of the sinking.

Meanwhile, the crew’s families, particularly the daughter of Captain Hristo Spasov, have expressed frustration over the lack of communication and timely information. Silvia Spasova highlighted delays in the initiation of the search, noting that official updates were scarce and largely derived from media and social networks. She recounted contacting the Bulgarian ambassador to Turkey after learning that her father might have drifted into Turkish waters, prompting immediate diplomatic action. Spasova criticized the pace of response and called for a dedicated working group to ensure faster and more coordinated search efforts for missing fishermen, urging that winter rescue protocols be improved to prevent similar delays in the future.

The area surrounding the sunken vessel remains closed to maritime traffic while the investigation continues, as authorities work to clarify the circumstances of the sinking and to enhance safety measures for Bulgaria’s fishing fleet.

