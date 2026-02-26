Kim Jong Un Says North Korea Could “Get Along” with U.S. - But South Korea Is Out Forever

At the closing of the ninth congress of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized that relations with the United States could improve if Washington acknowledged Pyongyang’s nuclear status and ended its hostile stance. Kim’s remarks, reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), highlighted that the future of U.S.-North Korea relations depends entirely on the approach of Washington. “If the U.S. respects our present nuclear position and withdraws its hostile policy, there is no reason why we cannot get along well,” Kim said.

The North Korean leader made clear that peaceful coexistence or confrontation is determined by the United States, adding that Pyongyang is ready for either scenario. While leaving the door open to renewed dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to visit China later this spring, Kim firmly rejected any engagement with South Korea, labeling Seoul as Pyongyang’s “most hostile entity.” He described recent gestures from South Korea as deceptive and insisted that the North would permanently exclude the South from the category of compatriots. Kim warned that as long as South Korea shares a border with the North, it must abandon any claim to interfere or engage, declaring that its safest course is to “leave us alone.”

Kim also underscored Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions, stating that the country will focus on expanding both the quantity and operational capabilities of its nuclear arsenal. He detailed plans to develop new strategic assets, including nuclear-capable naval and land-based forces, artificial intelligence-equipped drones, advanced spy satellites, and electronic warfare systems targeting enemy command structures. The North has conducted repeated missile tests and built up its intercontinental and tactical nuclear capabilities, and analysts say the country’s military posture signals that any resumption of talks with the U.S. would occur on North Korea’s terms, with denuclearization off the table.

During the congress, Kim and his daughter Ju Ae were publicly visible, including at a military parade in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square. The teenager, believed to be 13, appeared in matching black leather with her father, fueling speculation that she is being groomed as his heir. Thousands of troops participated in the parade, including units involved in Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine and those stationed near the inter-Korean border, demonstrating Pyongyang’s emphasis on military strength alongside diplomatic messaging.

Observers note that Kim’s statements reflect a strategic recalibration: North Korea signals it is willing to pursue a direct relationship with the U.S. independently of South Korea, leveraging its nuclear status as both deterrent and bargaining tool. The rhetoric underscores Pyongyang’s insistence on autonomy in foreign relations and the continued centrality of its nuclear program in both domestic policy and international diplomacy.