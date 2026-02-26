Bulgaria Dismisses Road Infrastructure Agency Chief Amid Procurement Scrutiny

Acting Regional Development and Public Works Minister Angelina Boneva has dismissed Eng. Yordan Valchev from his position as Chair of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), the ministry announced on Wednesday.

Eng. Stoyan Nikolov, who has so far served as a member of the agency’s board, will temporarily take over as head of the institution until a permanent appointment is made.

The change in leadership comes amid broader scrutiny of public spending. On Tuesday, Acting Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski stated that Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov had tasked the Finance Ministry with gathering detailed information from all ministries about public procurement contracts already signed, payments due, and advance sums disbursed.

According to Klisurski, the purpose of the review is to safeguard the public interest, uphold fair competition, and ensure that public funds are spent strictly for their intended purposes. He pointed to a €500 million procurement procedure for the supply and maintenance of new guardrails along the national road network, awarded through the RIA, as an example warranting closer examination.

The Regional Development Ministry has ordered an audit related to the case. Concerns have been raised about possible irregularities in the decisions of evaluation committees during contractor selection, as well as about pricing that may exceed previously approved estimated values. Klisurski indicated that any additional findings will be disclosed once verified, BTA reported.