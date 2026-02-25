Trump Says He Wants Ukraine War Ended Within a Month in Call with Zelensky

U.S. President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone conversation that he is eager to reach a peace agreement swiftly, expressing a preference for ending the war within a month. The exchange, reported by Axios and confirmed by Zelensky in a public statement, took place on February 25 and lasted approximately 30 minutes.

According to sources cited by Axios, the discussion was described as cordial and constructive. Zelensky reportedly voiced hope that the war could conclude this year. In response, Trump remarked that the conflict has dragged on for too long and indicated he would like to see it brought to a close within weeks.

The call occurred one day after the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and shortly before scheduled talks in Geneva between senior U.S. and Ukrainian officials. Trump’s representatives, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, participated in the conversation and are set to meet with Ukraine’s negotiating team, led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, on February 26.

Zelensky stated that the leaders reviewed the agenda for the upcoming bilateral discussions and preparations for a broader round of negotiations in early March, expected to involve full delegations in a trilateral format. The objective, he noted, is to lay the groundwork for talks at the level of heads of state. He added that Trump supports this step-by-step approach as the most viable path to resolving complex and sensitive issues and ultimately ending the war.

The Ukrainian president also expressed gratitude for continued U.S. involvement in the peace effort and highlighted the importance of the PURL program, which enables Kyiv to purchase American missiles for air defense systems. He described the current winter as particularly challenging for Ukraine, emphasizing that these systems are critical for protecting civilians and infrastructure.