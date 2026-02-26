Karlos Nasar Crowned Bulgaria’s Sportsman of the Year for 2025

Sports | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 11:14
Bulgaria: Karlos Nasar Crowned Bulgaria’s Sportsman of the Year for 2025

Bulgarian weightlifting star Karlos Nasar has been voted Sportsman of the Year for 2025, topping the 68th edition of the annual journalists’ poll with 1,040 points. The Olympic champion from Paris 2024, who also holds three world and three European titles, secured a clear victory in the rankings.

Volleyball international Alexander Nikolov finished second with 913 points, while alpine skier Albert Popov placed third with 625. The remainder of the top ten included snowboarder Tervel Zamfirov (605), racing driver Nikola Tsolov (525), volleyball player Simeon Nikolov (419), junior Grand Slam champion Ivan Ivanov (331), rhythmic gymnast Stiliyana Nikolova (309), long jumper Bozhidar Saraboyukov (253) and basketball standout Alexander Vezenkov (202).

The Bulgarian national volleyball team, which reached the World Championship final in the Philippines, was named Team of the Year. Their head coach, Gianlorenzo Blengini, received the award for Coach of the Year. In the Paralympic category, shot putter Ruzhdi Ruzhdi was honored once again after setting a new world record.

Additional special awards were presented during the ceremony. Among those recognized were Tervel and Malena Zamfirovich, snowboarder Radoslav Yankov, boxers Rami Kiuan and Radoslav Rosenov, biathlete Milena Todorova, Vladimir and Maya Nikolovi, as well as the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation. The “Eternal No. 1” distinction paid tribute to the late sporting icons Dimitar Penev, Boyan Radev and Norair Nurikyan, with the accolade handed to their families by National Sports Academy rector Prof. Krasimir Petkov. A newly introduced prize for best sports commentator, dedicated to the memory of Petar Vassilev, went to journalist Asen Spiridonov.

The ceremony was attended by senior state officials, including Vice President Iliana Yotova, who presented Nasar with the statuette, Sports Minister Dimitar Iliev and Bulgarian Olympic Committee Chair Vessela Lecheva. Former footballer Dimitar Berbatov also made his first public appearance in his new capacity as adviser on youth and sport to the acting prime minister, outlining his priorities for the sector in an address to the audience.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nasar, weightlifting, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Turkish F-16 Crashes Near Bulgarian Border, Pilot Killed

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed while responding to an unidentified radar signal near the Bulgarian border, the Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed.

Society » Incidents | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 14:33

Bulgarians Travel Abroad More Often, Spending an Average of €379 per Trip

At the close of 2025, Bulgarian citizens showed a slight increase in travel activity, with approximately 1.1 million individuals aged 15 and above undertaking tourism trips in the fourth quarter,

Business » Tourism | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 09:11

Their Names Must Not Be Forgotten: Bulgarians Who Fell in Ukraine

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, it did not count on one thing: that among the defenders standing in its way would be Bulgarians.

Novinite Insider » Editorial | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 17:32

From Temporary Protection to Long-Term Integration: Ukrainians in Bulgaria Seek Stability

Four years after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, integrating Ukrainian refugees into Bulgarian society remains a complex and pressing challenge

Society | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:01

Four Bulgarians Arrested in Greece Over Kidnapping and Exploitation of Fellow Citizens

Greek authorities have detained four Bulgarian nationals near the town of Farsala in southern Thessaly on charges of kidnapping, human trafficking, and the exploitation of their fellow citizens

Crime | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 13:23

Second Bulgarian Company Joins Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Sirma Group, a Bulgarian technology holding, has officially entered the international financial arena, becoming the second domestic company to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Business | February 23, 2026, Monday // 15:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria Closes Milano-Cortina Olympics with Two Medals and Strong Signs of Progress

Bulgaria’s participation in the 25th Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina concluded with the women’s 12.5 km mass start in biathlon, featuring Lora Hristova and Milena Todorova.

Sports | February 23, 2026, Monday // 11:09

Bulgaria’s Ludogorets Secure 2-1 Home Win Over Ferencváros in Europa League Play-Off

Ludogorets Razgrad secured a 2-1 home victory over Ferencvárosi TC in their Europa League play-off encounter, registering their first success in four meetings between the two sides this season.

Sports | February 20, 2026, Friday // 10:42

Bulgarian Breaking Federation Announces 2026 Sports Calendar

The Bulgarian Breaking Federation (BBF) has unveiled its official calendar of events for 2026, highlighting four major competitions across the country.

Sports | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 11:20

Vladimir Zografski Achieves Record Result for Bulgaria in Winter Olympic Ski Jumping

Bulgaria recorded its best-ever result in Olympic ski jumping after Vladimir Zografski placed tenth on the large hill at the Winter Olympic Games.

Sports | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 13:10

Double Standards at the Olympics? Ukrainians Barred from Tributes While Others Are Allowed

Ukrainian short track speed skater Oleh Handei said on February 11 that he has been barred from wearing his personalized helmet at the Milan Winter Olympics because it carries a line of Ukrainian poetry.

Sports | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 11:03

Bulgaria Celebrates Second Winter Olympic Medal as Lora Hristova Shines!

Lora Hristova delivered a remarkable performance in the women’s 15-kilometer individual start biathlon event at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, earning Bulgaria its second medal of the competition

Sports | February 11, 2026, Wednesday // 16:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria