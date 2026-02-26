Karlos Nasar Crowned Bulgaria’s Sportsman of the Year for 2025

Bulgarian weightlifting star Karlos Nasar has been voted Sportsman of the Year for 2025, topping the 68th edition of the annual journalists’ poll with 1,040 points. The Olympic champion from Paris 2024, who also holds three world and three European titles, secured a clear victory in the rankings.

Volleyball international Alexander Nikolov finished second with 913 points, while alpine skier Albert Popov placed third with 625. The remainder of the top ten included snowboarder Tervel Zamfirov (605), racing driver Nikola Tsolov (525), volleyball player Simeon Nikolov (419), junior Grand Slam champion Ivan Ivanov (331), rhythmic gymnast Stiliyana Nikolova (309), long jumper Bozhidar Saraboyukov (253) and basketball standout Alexander Vezenkov (202).

The Bulgarian national volleyball team, which reached the World Championship final in the Philippines, was named Team of the Year. Their head coach, Gianlorenzo Blengini, received the award for Coach of the Year. In the Paralympic category, shot putter Ruzhdi Ruzhdi was honored once again after setting a new world record.

Additional special awards were presented during the ceremony. Among those recognized were Tervel and Malena Zamfirovich, snowboarder Radoslav Yankov, boxers Rami Kiuan and Radoslav Rosenov, biathlete Milena Todorova, Vladimir and Maya Nikolovi, as well as the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation. The “Eternal No. 1” distinction paid tribute to the late sporting icons Dimitar Penev, Boyan Radev and Norair Nurikyan, with the accolade handed to their families by National Sports Academy rector Prof. Krasimir Petkov. A newly introduced prize for best sports commentator, dedicated to the memory of Petar Vassilev, went to journalist Asen Spiridonov.

The ceremony was attended by senior state officials, including Vice President Iliana Yotova, who presented Nasar with the statuette, Sports Minister Dimitar Iliev and Bulgarian Olympic Committee Chair Vessela Lecheva. Former footballer Dimitar Berbatov also made his first public appearance in his new capacity as adviser on youth and sport to the acting prime minister, outlining his priorities for the sector in an address to the audience.