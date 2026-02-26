Karlos Nasar Crowned Bulgaria’s Sportsman of the Year for 2025

Turkish F-16 Crashes Near Bulgarian Border, Pilot Killed
A Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashed while responding to an unidentified radar signal near the Bulgarian border, the Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed.
