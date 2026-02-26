EPPO Finds Bulgaria's European Prosecutor Guilty of Serious Misconduct

World » EU | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria: EPPO Finds Bulgaria's European Prosecutor Guilty of Serious Misconduct Teodora Georgieva

The College of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has concluded that Bulgaria’s European Prosecutor, Teodora Georgieva, committed serious misconduct. The finding follows an opinion issued by the EPPO Disciplinary Board, composed of senior current and former representatives of European institutions. While the official statement does not name the prosecutor concerned, the case pertains to Georgieva.

The College has not yet determined the exact disciplinary measure. Given the gravity of the violations and the level of responsibility attached to the post of European Prosecutor, dismissal from office remains a possible outcome. European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi has notified the European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the European Commission of both the College’s position and the Disciplinary Board’s conclusions.

Under the EPPO Regulation, only the Court of Justice of the European Union can remove a European Prosecutor for serious misconduct, and only upon request by the European Parliament, the Council or the Commission. Consequently, before opting for a lighter sanction, the EPPO must first allow these institutions to decide whether they wish to initiate proceedings for dismissal.

Georgieva remains temporarily suspended pending a final decision by the competent bodies. Her salary has also been withheld in accordance with the applicable staff rules. The Luxembourg-based prosecution office stated that no further details will be made public at this stage.

Disciplinary proceedings against Georgieva began in September 2025, six months after she had already been removed from her duties. Earlier, EPPO confirmed that she was subject to an internal administrative investigation by fellow European prosecutors over suspected irregularities linked to the case concerning the expansion of the Chiren gas storage facility.

In March 2025, Georgieva publicly stated that she felt threatened by Bulgarian politician Delyan Peevski (media mogul and oligarch, sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act). She withdrew from the Chiren investigation, citing intimidation related to the indictment of former Energy Minister and current Bulgartransgaz head Vladimir Malinov. Georgieva requested protection from Kövesi, which was granted.

Separately, an anonymously circulated video appeared to show alleged influence broker Petyo Petrov, known as “Evroto,” speaking with a woman identified as Georgieva and suggesting he had facilitated her appointment. The footage prompted her suspension amid suspicions of influence peddling.

