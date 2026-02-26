Protest in Sofia Demands Resignation of Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov

A demonstration demanding the resignation of acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov was held Wednesday evening outside the Palace of Justice in central Sofia. The rally, organized by the civic initiative “Justice for All,” drew around 1,000 participants. Police presence in the area was reinforced, tram services were halted and traffic was restricted.

Protesters describe Sarafov as politically dependent, alleging ties to the Movement for Rights and Freedoms and accusing him of carrying out political instructions. According to the organizers, he exercises unchecked control over the prosecution service, determining which investigations proceed while maintaining what they call an “iron grip” over the institution. They argue that he has effectively usurped the office and has remained in violation of the law since July last year, when the six-month period allowing him to serve in an acting capacity expired.

Lawyer Velislav Velichkov, representing the organizing NGO, stated that the protests would continue until Sarafov vacates his office. He warned that signals would be sent to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office over what he described as breaches of the rule of law. Velichkov also said the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) offers a final opportunity to rectify the situation.

The protest, titled “Sarafov - Operation ‘Nonsense’ 2,” later proceeded in a march to the SJC building, where the demonstration concluded. A further rally was scheduled for Thursday morning in front of the Council, whose plenary session is set to consider a single agenda item: the appointment of a new acting prosecutor general. The session was convened following a request by acting Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov, who has formally submitted a proposal for Sarafov’s dismissal. The meeting is scheduled for February 26, 2026.

Organizers contend that, despite the scheduled vote, there are risks the procedure could be obstructed. They also cite rulings by the full criminal panel of the Supreme Court of Cassation, which they say confirm that Sarafov cannot lawfully continue in the post beyond the statutory deadline.

Speakers from the podium questioned why, given the court’s position and the expiration of legal time limits, the process for his removal has been delayed. The initiative further accuses the acting prosecutor general of interference in significant cases, including “Petrohan” and “Eight Dwarfs.”

Among those attending was Assen Vassilev, co-chair of “We Continue the Change.” Addressing the crowd, he posed a rhetorical question to former president Rumen Radev and urged the SJC to fulfill its responsibilities. Earlier in parliament, Vassilev argued that there is a rare opportunity to remove Sarafov from what he described as an unlawfully occupied position. He linked the issue to the forthcoming elections, stating that a lower combined representation of Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski in parliament could enable changes to the SJC without their backing, and called for higher voter turnout as a decisive factor.