EU Pushes to End Roaming Fees for Western Balkans, Bringing Region Closer to “Roam Like at Home”

The European Commission has put forward a proposal to begin formal talks with the six Western Balkan countries to bring them into the EU’s “Roam Like at Home” system. This framework allows mobile phone users to make calls, send SMS, and use mobile internet across participating countries at the same rates as in their home country, eliminating extra charges for cross-border travel within the EU.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos highlighted that high roaming costs continue to pose challenges for people in the region. She noted that these fees impact cross-border workers as well as families trying to stay connected. “Unexpected bills or higher costs while travelling are no longer something we encounter in the EU. Today we propose to extend this benefit to the Western Balkans, ensuring mobile calls and data at home-country prices,” Kos said.

The Commission is now seeking approval from the EU Council for the negotiating mandate. Once authorized, it will start bilateral discussions with each Western Balkan country. If successful, travelers moving between the EU and the Western Balkans would be able to use their mobile services without incurring additional costs.

The “Roam Like at Home” regime was initially introduced in June 2017 for EU member states and European Economic Area countries. In January 2026, the regulation was expanded to include Ukraine and Moldova, according to RFE/RL.

There is no fixed timeline for when the system will come into effect in the Western Balkans, as implementation depends on the completion of negotiations. Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso emphasized that the process is complex. “The schedule depends on the readiness of each Western Balkan partner to finalize bilateral agreements with the EU and fully comply with applicable legislation,” he said.