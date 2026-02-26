EU Pushes to End Roaming Fees for Western Balkans, Bringing Region Closer to “Roam Like at Home”

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 14:07
Bulgaria: EU Pushes to End Roaming Fees for Western Balkans, Bringing Region Closer to “Roam Like at Home”

The European Commission has put forward a proposal to begin formal talks with the six Western Balkan countries to bring them into the EU’s “Roam Like at Home” system. This framework allows mobile phone users to make calls, send SMS, and use mobile internet across participating countries at the same rates as in their home country, eliminating extra charges for cross-border travel within the EU.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos highlighted that high roaming costs continue to pose challenges for people in the region. She noted that these fees impact cross-border workers as well as families trying to stay connected. “Unexpected bills or higher costs while travelling are no longer something we encounter in the EU. Today we propose to extend this benefit to the Western Balkans, ensuring mobile calls and data at home-country prices,” Kos said.

The Commission is now seeking approval from the EU Council for the negotiating mandate. Once authorized, it will start bilateral discussions with each Western Balkan country. If successful, travelers moving between the EU and the Western Balkans would be able to use their mobile services without incurring additional costs.

The “Roam Like at Home” regime was initially introduced in June 2017 for EU member states and European Economic Area countries. In January 2026, the regulation was expanded to include Ukraine and Moldova, according to RFE/RL.

There is no fixed timeline for when the system will come into effect in the Western Balkans, as implementation depends on the completion of negotiations. Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso emphasized that the process is complex. “The schedule depends on the readiness of each Western Balkan partner to finalize bilateral agreements with the EU and fully comply with applicable legislation,” he said.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: roaming, Balkans, EU

Related Articles:

EPPO Finds Bulgaria's European Prosecutor Guilty of Serious Misconduct

The College of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has concluded that Bulgaria’s European Prosecutor, Teodora Georgieva, committed serious misconduct

World » EU | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgarians Abroad Blocked: GERB and Revival Slash Voting Access in US, UK, and Turkey

In the upcoming early parliamentary elections on April 19, Bulgarians living outside the European Union will have access to no more than 20 polling stations

Politics | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 13:46

The EU “Wine Package”: Opportunities and Challenges for Bulgaria

The European Union remains the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exporter of wine, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service.

Business » Industry | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 12:00

Bulgaria’s Inflation Aligns Closely with Eurozone Average

The Coordination Center for the Euro Adoption Mechanism held its regular briefing yesterday, highlighting that the process of adopting the euro in Bulgaria is progressing smoothly. One of the central points of discussion was the current inflation situatio

Business » Finance | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 14:00

Brussels Stunned as Hungary Blocks Massive Ukraine Loan on War Anniversary Eve

On the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has been thrown into institutional deadlock after Hungary blocked both a €90 billion emergency loan for Kyiv and a new round of sanctions against Moscow.

World » Ukraine | February 23, 2026, Monday // 16:12

Free Digital Signature for Every Bulgarian? Here’s What This New Law Could Mean

Bulgaria has launched a public consultation on the draft Law for the European Digital Identity Wallet (EDI), aimed at aligning national legislation with the EU eIDAS regulation.

Society | February 22, 2026, Sunday // 11:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Greece to Exhume 150 COVID-19 Graves After Bodies Remain Undecomposed Five Years Later

The municipal authorities in Kavala, northern Greece, are set to exhume roughly 150 graves of individuals who died from COVID-19 after it was discovered that the bodies had not decomposed even five years after burial.

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 16:32

Serbia Moves Toward First Nuclear Power Plant, Targeting 2040

Serbia is advancing its plans to build its first nuclear power plant, with a potential connection to the electricity grid by 2040, the country’s Minister of Mining and Energy, Dubravka Džedović Handanović, announced.

World » Southeast Europe | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 08:55

North Macedonia Faces Urgent Need for Constitutional Change and Stronger Governance, Says MEP

European Parliament member Thomas Waitz stressed the urgent need for greater political commitment in North Macedonia to overcome the ongoing deadlock on constitutional amendments, emphasizing that progress must remain merit-based and closely tied to funda

World » Southeast Europe | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 15:01

Albania, Bulgaria, Italy, North Macedonia and Romania Confirm Corridor 8 as Key EU Connectivity and Security Axis

Albania, Italy, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Romania have formally recognized Corridor 8 as a strategic axis for South-Eastern Europe

World » Southeast Europe | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 09:00

“Loyal EU Member” Bulgaria Under Fire from Russian Ambassador over Serbia Gas Talks

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko delivered sharp criticism of Bulgaria, highlighting its EU membership as a complicating factor in the delivery of Russian gas to Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | February 12, 2026, Thursday // 09:06

Serbia Records Worst Corruption Score in Two Decades

According to the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International, Serbia has recorded its lowest ranking in 20 years, placing 116th out of 182 countries and territories

World » Southeast Europe | February 10, 2026, Tuesday // 15:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria