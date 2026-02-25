WCC-DB Signals Willingness to Join Forces with Radev to Replace Supreme Judicial Council

In Bulgaria, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has signaled its readiness to collaborate with any parliamentary formation, including a yet-to-be-announced group aligned with President Rumen Radev, to secure a parliamentary quota for the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). A qualified majority of at least 160 votes is required for this move, according to WCC leader Asen Vassilev, who spoke to Nova News.

Vassilev also urged President Radev to attend the "Justice for Everyone" protest taking place on the eve and morning of the SJC plenum convened by the new acting Minister of Justice. The session included an item on appointing a new acting Prosecutor General, following Borislav Sarafov, who was due to be replaced last July but has remained in office with backing from the previous majority and the prosecutor’s office.

When asked whether WCC-DB could form future “floating majorities” with a Radev-backed faction, Vassilev affirmed that if GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) hold fewer than 80 deputies, leaving the 160-vote threshold unblocked, WCC-DB is prepared to work with all parties to replace the Supreme Judicial Council and its inspectorate. He emphasized that the priority is to remove figures linked to the influence of Borissov (GERB) and Peevski (DPS) from the judiciary. “Just as we overthrew the government, we can remove Sarafov. We will gather all 160 votes necessary to elect a new SJC and ISJC,” Vassilev stated, reiterating his call for supporters of the anti-mafia initiative to attend the protest. He stressed that the event is organized by "Justice for Everyone," not WCC-DB itself.

Regarding why the replacement of the parliamentary quota members of the Supreme Judicial Council was not addressed during the previous assembly, where WCC-DB and GERB, allied with Peevski’s DPS, had enough votes, Vassilev said it was to prevent Peevski from exerting influence over the new council.

Currently, the Supreme Judicial Council operates with an expired mandate, which legally prevents it from initiating procedures to elect the head of the State Prosecution, the Supreme Administrative Court, or the Supreme Court of Cassation.