Court Rules Varna Mayor Kotsev’s Police Arrest Unlawful, Questions Procedural Failures

Mayors Rally in Bistritsa to Support Colleague After Arson Attack
Mayors from across Bulgaria gathered in the village of Bistritsa to show support for their colleague Samuil Popov, following the arson of his home and car on Monday night
The Sofia District Court has ruled that the initial 24-hour police detention of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was unlawful. The decision came after an appeal filed by his attorney, Ina Lyulcheva, according to the legal outlet De Facto.
Kotsev was detained on July 8 last year under the Law on the Anti-Corruption Commission, following a proposal by the now-defunct Anti-Corruption Commission in connection with pre-trial proceedings concerning alleged corruption. His arrest was linked to actions taken within the framework of a special police operation.
After the initial detention, prosecutors imposed a 72-hour measure, which was later suspended. The Varna District Court subsequently overturned that decision and returned the case to the competent court. Despite this, Kotsev was later placed in custody for five months over accusations that have not been proven.
In its reasoning, the Sofia District Court stressed that a lawful detention order must clearly outline the factual basis for suspecting a specific criminal offense. Judge Irina Stova pointed out that the warrant issued against Kotsev failed to include the necessary details. Instead of describing concrete circumstances or evidence, the document merely referred to a “special police operation” as the ground for the arrest.
The court found that the wording of the order was vague and did not make it sufficiently clear that Kotsev was suspected of committing a crime. It also did not specify when or under what circumstances the alleged offense had taken place. According to the ruling, this omission constitutes a serious breach of procedural rules and undermines the detainee’s right to defense, as he was not given the opportunity to respond to concrete factual allegations.
The judges concluded that this deficiency alone justifies the annulment of the detention order. The ruling, however, is not final and may be challenged before the Administrative Court of Sofia City.
The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has sought international cooperation in the investigation into the deaths linked to the “Petrohan–Okolchitsa” case.
Greek authorities have detained four Bulgarian nationals near the town of Farsala in southern Thessaly on charges of kidnapping, human trafficking, and the exploitation of their fellow citizens
A 37-year-old Syrian citizen has been sentenced to four years in prison following a conviction for committing acts intended to satisfy sexual desire without intercourse and for extorting BGN 50, according to the Sofia District Prosecution Office.
A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody following an alleged sexual assault involving a minor.
The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man with inflicting serious bodily harm on his father in an incident of domestic violence.
The Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs presented new findings on the Petrohan and Okolchitsa cases at a press briefing on Wednesday
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace