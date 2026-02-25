Court Rules Varna Mayor Kotsev’s Police Arrest Unlawful, Questions Procedural Failures

Crime | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 17:16
Bulgaria: Court Rules Varna Mayor Kotsev’s Police Arrest Unlawful, Questions Procedural Failures

The Sofia District Court has ruled that the initial 24-hour police detention of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was unlawful. The decision came after an appeal filed by his attorney, Ina Lyulcheva, according to the legal outlet De Facto.

Kotsev was detained on July 8 last year under the Law on the Anti-Corruption Commission, following a proposal by the now-defunct Anti-Corruption Commission in connection with pre-trial proceedings concerning alleged corruption. His arrest was linked to actions taken within the framework of a special police operation.

After the initial detention, prosecutors imposed a 72-hour measure, which was later suspended. The Varna District Court subsequently overturned that decision and returned the case to the competent court. Despite this, Kotsev was later placed in custody for five months over accusations that have not been proven.

In its reasoning, the Sofia District Court stressed that a lawful detention order must clearly outline the factual basis for suspecting a specific criminal offense. Judge Irina Stova pointed out that the warrant issued against Kotsev failed to include the necessary details. Instead of describing concrete circumstances or evidence, the document merely referred to a “special police operation” as the ground for the arrest.

The court found that the wording of the order was vague and did not make it sufficiently clear that Kotsev was suspected of committing a crime. It also did not specify when or under what circumstances the alleged offense had taken place. According to the ruling, this omission constitutes a serious breach of procedural rules and undermines the detainee’s right to defense, as he was not given the opportunity to respond to concrete factual allegations.

The judges concluded that this deficiency alone justifies the annulment of the detention order. The ruling, however, is not final and may be challenged before the Administrative Court of Sofia City.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kotsev, mayor, detention, unlawful

Related Articles:

Mayors Rally in Bistritsa to Support Colleague After Arson Attack

Mayors from across Bulgaria gathered in the village of Bistritsa to show support for their colleague Samuil Popov, following the arson of his home and car on Monday night

Politics | February 17, 2026, Tuesday // 14:20

After Months in Custody, Varna’s Mayor Returns to Work and Vows to 'Open a New Page'

The Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, returned to his duties after spending nearly five months in custody, describing his first day back as long but welcomed

Politics | December 1, 2025, Monday // 09:14

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Freed on Bail After Months in Custody

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was released from custody on Friday following his arrest in a high-profile corruption and office abuse case

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 13:27

Freedom for Kotsev: Varna Mayor Released on Bail Amid Ongoing Corruption Case

The Varna District Court has lifted the detention of the city’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, after nearly five months in custody

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:37

Sofia and Varna Fill the Streets in Support of “Political Prisoners”

Yesterday, protesters gathered once again in Sofia’s triangle of power, reviving slogans and songs familiar from Bulgaria’s turbulent political past

Politics | November 21, 2025, Friday // 09:40

Blagomir Kotsev Resumes Varna Mayoral Duties Despite Being in Custody

Starting today, Blagomir Kotsev officially resumes his role as mayor of Varna, putting an end to the period of substitution

Politics | November 12, 2025, Wednesday // 13:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

The Petrohan Case: Bulgaria Requests International Assistance in Investigation of Six Deaths

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has sought international cooperation in the investigation into the deaths linked to the “Petrohan–Okolchitsa” case.

Crime | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 16:27

Four Bulgarians Arrested in Greece Over Kidnapping and Exploitation of Fellow Citizens

Greek authorities have detained four Bulgarian nationals near the town of Farsala in southern Thessaly on charges of kidnapping, human trafficking, and the exploitation of their fellow citizens

Crime | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 13:23

Bulgaria: Syrian National Sentenced to Four Years for Sexual Assault and Theft in Sofia

A 37-year-old Syrian citizen has been sentenced to four years in prison following a conviction for committing acts intended to satisfy sexual desire without intercourse and for extorting BGN 50, according to the Sofia District Prosecution Office.

Crime | February 19, 2026, Thursday // 15:41

Bulgaria: Man, 39, in Custody for Rape of Minor Unable to Defend Herself

A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody following an alleged sexual assault involving a minor.

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 15:07

Son Charged After Father Assaulted and Stabbed in Sofia Apartment

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man with inflicting serious bodily harm on his father in an incident of domestic violence.

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 12:10

Bulgaria: Prosecutor’s Office Confirms Petrohan Suicides, Okolchitsa Case Involves Murder and Suicide (UPDATED)

The Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs presented new findings on the Petrohan and Okolchitsa cases at a press briefing on Wednesday

Crime | February 18, 2026, Wednesday // 12:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria