Bulgaria to See Sunshine and Strong Winds on February 26

On Thursday, February 26, cloudiness across the country will gradually disperse, giving way to predominantly sunny conditions in most areas. A moderate wind from the north-northeast will persist through the day, later shifting slightly to a north-northwesterly direction.

Morning temperatures will range from minus 2°C to 3°C, with the capital Sofia seeing values around 0°C. Daytime highs are expected between 5°C and 10°C, climbing to as much as 12°C in parts of Southwestern Bulgaria. In Sofia, temperatures will peak at approximately 7°C.

In the mountainous regions, skies will remain mostly overcast, with snowfall likely before midday. Precipitation is forecast to cease in the afternoon, followed by gradual clearing. Winds at higher elevations will be moderate to strong, blowing from the north-northeast. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will reach around 0°C, while at 2,000 meters they will hover near minus 5°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the first half of the day will be marked by considerable cloud cover, with rainfall expected along the southern shoreline. Conditions will improve later on, as clouds diminish and sunshine becomes dominant. Winds will be moderate from the north-northeast, turning north-northwest later in the day. Maximum air temperatures will range between 6°C and 10°C. Sea water temperatures will remain between 5°C and 7°C, with wave heights of 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

Elsewhere in the Balkans, western areas will continue to enjoy sunny weather, while increased cloudiness is anticipated over northeastern parts of the peninsula. Only isolated locations may see light precipitation. Northeasterly winds will bring another influx of colder air to the region.