Bulgarians Abroad Blocked: GERB and Revival Slash Voting Access in US, UK, and Turkey

In the upcoming early parliamentary elections on April 19, Bulgarians living outside the European Union will have access to no more than 20 polling stations, not counting those located in embassies and consulates. This cap was confirmed after the National Assembly overturned President Iliana Yotova’s veto on the amendments to the Electoral Code, following a similar move by the Legal Committee the previous day.

The final vote in parliament saw 126 deputies in favor and 86 against. Support came from 64 MPs from GERB, 33 from “Revival,” three from DPS-New Beginning, eight from BSP-United Left, 16 from “There Is Such a People” (TISP), and two independents. Those opposing the changes included 32 from WCC-DB, 24 from DPS-New Beginning, seven from BSP-United Left, 14 from APS, six from Greatness, and three independents. The vote reflected a split within the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), with eight of its deputies backing the changes despite party leader Krum Zarkov urging support for the presidential veto.

The amendments, initially introduced by “Revival” in late January, were fast-tracked through the committee and reached a second reading in the National Assembly within a week. Typically, there is a 14-day window for proposals between readings, but this period was shortened to three days. The amendments drew sharp criticism from Bulgarians in the UK, US, and Turkey, with opposition figures arguing the changes penalize voters who traditionally support non-ruling parties.

President Yotova had vetoed the amendments, citing concerns over constitutional principles. She argued that the limit on polling stations outside the EU could hinder Bulgarian citizens abroad from exercising their right to vote freely and equally, contravening Article 10 of the Constitution. According to Yotova, the changes could disproportionately affect voters in Turkey, the US, and the UK, forcing them to travel long distances to access polling stations, and ultimately compromising the principle of universal suffrage.

Despite her objections, the National Assembly quickly re-adopted the changes. The Legal Committee and the full chamber voted to reject the veto, with the final tally confirming the 20-station limit outside the EU. One notable factor was the pivotal vote of socialist deputy Maya Dimitrova, who sided with the ruling coalition in committee, helping the amendments pass.

The internal BSP split triggered disciplinary measures from party leader Krum Zarkov, who announced the expulsion of eight MPs from the BSP-United Left parliamentary group for defying the party line and voting against the president’s veto. Among them were three ministers from the Zhelyazkov caretaker government and five deputies, whose actions, according to Zarkov, undermined the Constitution and the principle of equal voting rights. He stated that these deputies would not be BSP representatives in the next parliament, while commending the remaining members who adhered to party principles.

Following the overturning of Yotova’s veto, the amendments to the Electoral Code will now be sent to the presidency. The law essentially caps the number of polling stations outside the EU at 20 per country, regardless of the number of voters requesting access. This decision comes just months before the early elections and is expected to have a significant impact on Bulgarians living abroad, particularly in regions with large diaspora communities.