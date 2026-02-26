Trump’s Tariff Decisions Could Shake Bulgaria’s Automotive Industry

Business » INDUSTRY | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 15:59
Bulgaria: Trump’s Tariff Decisions Could Shake Bulgaria’s Automotive Industry

US President Donald Trump has stepped back from his earlier threat to raise global tariffs to 15%, leaving current rates on US exports at 10%, according to Politico. This move spares the UK and the EU from facing higher trade barriers under the new White House regime.

Yesterday, the European Parliament froze the ratification of the EU–US trade agreement, citing concerns that Trump's potential tariffs would violate the terms of last summer’s transatlantic deal.

Commenting on the situation, Iliya Lazarov, an EPP MEP and member of the Committee on International Trade, said on Nova TV that the global trade landscape is currently in turmoil. He described the ongoing tensions as a form of trade war, initiated by Trump’s actions worldwide.

Bulgaria is particularly exposed due to its significant role in automotive production. Lazarov noted that nearly all European car manufacturers rely on components produced in Bulgaria, directly or indirectly supporting between 50,000 and 70,000 jobs. Disruptions caused by American tariffs could threaten employment, reduce production capacity, and even force some factories to close.

The EPP MEP emphasized that the European industrial sector relies heavily on predictability, and the unpredictable stance of the United States under Trump undermines this stability, creating uncertainty for Bulgarian companies and workers alike.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, tariffs, Trump

Related Articles:

Eurozone Inflation Dips to 1.7% in January, Bulgaria at 2.3%

Annual inflation across the eurozone eased to 1.7% in January, marking a 16-month low and down from 2.0% in December 2025, according to preliminary data from Eurostat.

World » EU | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria to See Sunshine and Strong Winds on February 26

On Thursday, February 26, cloudiness across the country will gradually disperse, giving way to predominantly sunny conditions in most areas.

Society » Environment | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00

Bulgaria: Acting Interior Minister Rejects Pressure Allegations over “Petrohan” Investigation

Acting Interior Minister Emil Dechev told the National Assembly that he is the target of a deliberate attack by what he described as “frightened individuals” who do not want the truth clarified regarding the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” cases

Politics | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 16:47

Bulgarian Town Pushes Back Against Government Refugee Center Plans

Simeonovgrad Municipality has formally opposed plans to construct a refugee center in the Bulgarian town

Politics | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 16:14

Bulgaria: Caretaker Cabinet Approves Amendments to Budget Extension Law

At a session of the Council of Ministers, the government approved a draft law amending and supplementing the existing budget extension legislation, the acting Minister of Finance Georgi Klisurski announced.

Business » Finance | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 14:01

Bulgaria Eyes Leadership Role in Supplying U.S. LNG to Ukraine and Europe

Bulgaria is positioning itself as a central hub for the distribution of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine and the broader region, signaling a potential shift in Southeastern and Central Europe’s energy landscape

Business » Energy | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 13:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

The EU “Wine Package”: Opportunities and Challenges for Bulgaria

The European Union remains the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exporter of wine, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service.

Business » Industry | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 12:00

Massive Argentine Sunflower Arrivals Threaten Bulgaria’s Domestic Market, Producers Warn

Bulgarian grain producers are warning of a surge in sunflower imports from Argentina, raising concerns over both market stability and food safety

Business » Industry | February 23, 2026, Monday // 13:03

Bulgaria Allocates €7 Million to Modernize Varna and Burgas Terminals

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has greenlit four strategic projects aimed at enhancing intermodal operations and modernizing Bulgaria’s key logistics terminals

Business » Industry | February 22, 2026, Sunday // 11:05

Industry and Investment Drive Bulgaria into the EU’s Top Economic Performers

Bulgaria’s economy continued to show steady momentum throughout 2025, placing the country among the fastest-growing economies in the European Union, according to data presented by the Ministry of Economy and Industry

Business » Industry | February 15, 2026, Sunday // 10:49

Bulgaria Produced 66 Million Litres of Wine in 2025 Despite Challenging Weather

In 2025, Bulgarian wineries produced a total of 66 million litres of wine, according to Krasimir Koev, Executive Director of the Executive Agency on Vine and Wine.

Business » Industry | February 14, 2026, Saturday // 09:17

Parliament Ratifies Long-Awaited Bulgaria-North Macedonia Railway Link

Bulgaria’s parliament has approved an agreement with North Macedonia to build and operate a cross-border railway tunnel connecting the two countries.

Business » Industry | February 13, 2026, Friday // 16:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria