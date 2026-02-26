Trump’s Tariff Decisions Could Shake Bulgaria’s Automotive Industry

Eurozone Inflation Dips to 1.7% in January, Bulgaria at 2.3%
Annual inflation across the eurozone eased to 1.7% in January, marking a 16-month low and down from 2.0% in December 2025, according to preliminary data from Eurostat.
US President Donald Trump has stepped back from his earlier threat to raise global tariffs to 15%, leaving current rates on US exports at 10%, according to Politico. This move spares the UK and the EU from facing higher trade barriers under the new White House regime.
Yesterday, the European Parliament froze the ratification of the EU–US trade agreement, citing concerns that Trump's potential tariffs would violate the terms of last summer’s transatlantic deal.
Commenting on the situation, Iliya Lazarov, an EPP MEP and member of the Committee on International Trade, said on Nova TV that the global trade landscape is currently in turmoil. He described the ongoing tensions as a form of trade war, initiated by Trump’s actions worldwide.
Bulgaria is particularly exposed due to its significant role in automotive production. Lazarov noted that nearly all European car manufacturers rely on components produced in Bulgaria, directly or indirectly supporting between 50,000 and 70,000 jobs. Disruptions caused by American tariffs could threaten employment, reduce production capacity, and even force some factories to close.
The EPP MEP emphasized that the European industrial sector relies heavily on predictability, and the unpredictable stance of the United States under Trump undermines this stability, creating uncertainty for Bulgarian companies and workers alike.
The European Union remains the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exporter of wine, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service.
Bulgarian grain producers are warning of a surge in sunflower imports from Argentina, raising concerns over both market stability and food safety
The Ministry of Transport and Communications has greenlit four strategic projects aimed at enhancing intermodal operations and modernizing Bulgaria’s key logistics terminals
Bulgaria’s economy continued to show steady momentum throughout 2025, placing the country among the fastest-growing economies in the European Union, according to data presented by the Ministry of Economy and Industry
In 2025, Bulgarian wineries produced a total of 66 million litres of wine, according to Krasimir Koev, Executive Director of the Executive Agency on Vine and Wine.
Bulgaria’s parliament has approved an agreement with North Macedonia to build and operate a cross-border railway tunnel connecting the two countries.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace