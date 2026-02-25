Bulgarian Town Pushes Back Against Government Refugee Center Plans
Simeonovgrad Municipality has formally opposed plans to construct a refugee center in the Bulgarian town. The proposal for the facility was approved last week during a Council of Ministers meeting, BGNES reported from Haskovo.
Under the government’s decision, the State Agency for Refugees is to receive properties in both Simeonovgrad and the town of Sredets in Burgas District to build closed-type centers intended for accommodating individuals seeking international protection.
The municipal administration in Simeonovgrad has voiced strong disagreement with the plan. In response, Mayor Milena Rangelova will present a report at the upcoming Simeonovgrad Municipal Council meeting on February 27, 2026, proposing the adoption of a formal declaration opposing the center and the launch of a citizens’ petition.
The petition is non-partisan and aims to safeguard the interests of local residents. The municipal administration called on the community to “protect the interests of our town together in a legal and peaceful manner.”
