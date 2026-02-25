Bulgaria: Interim PM Warns of Pressure Campaign on Interior Minister, Promises Firm Government Response

Politics | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 11:46
At the start of today’s Council of Ministers session, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov addressed the absence of Interior Minister Emil Dechev, stating it was not due to personal reasons but because an intimidation campaign had been launched against him. Gyurov described the effort as a reaction to Dechev’s ongoing work to clean the Ministry of Internal Affairs from entrenched dependencies. “When a minister begins to remove dependencies, the reaction is swift. Scriptwriters, signals, and prosecutors appear, but this will not stop us,” Gyurov said.

The Prime Minister criticized recent parliamentary moves, including a scheduled hearing of Dechev and the leadership of the General Directorate "National Police" regarding alleged pressure in the "Petrohan" case, initiated by the TISP party. Gyurov framed these actions as part of a broader attempt to intimidate the Interior Minister rather than address substantive issues. He emphasized that the caretaker government would remain firm: “There is no going back. We will not bend.”

Gyurov also highlighted the responsibilities of Finance Minister Georgi Klisurski, who attended the meeting. The Prime Minister called for a review of public procurement practices, particularly pointing to reports that funds intended for children with cancer were being used to pay inflated prices for medical tests - 30 euros each, while sold in pharmacies for just 3 euros. “If this is true, it explains why attacks on our government began from day one,Gyurov stated, signaling his expectation for transparency and accountability.

In addition, the Prime Minister confirmed that all necessary materials for the release of the Secretary General of the Interior Ministry, Miroslav Rashkov, would be submitted to President Iliana Yotova today. Yotova had requested additional documentation before making a decision.

Looking ahead, Gyurov announced a meeting with the newly appointed regional governors tomorrow to prepare for the upcoming early parliamentary elections. He stressed the significance of the new appointments, noting that the previous governors were part of a government that fell following some of the largest protests in Bulgaria’s history. The Prime Minister concluded with a message of resolve and integrity: “If we act with courage and integrity, even the most vicious attacks will not stop us.”

The caretaker government, he noted, derives its mandate not from dependencies or political pressures but from the need to restore the proper functioning of the state, rebuild trust, and ensure that public institutions operate transparently and effectively.

Tags: Bulgaria, Gyurov, dechev

