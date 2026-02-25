Zelensky Appeals to Trump: “Stay on Our Side”

February 25, 2026, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Zelensky Appeals to Trump: “Stay on Our Side”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an urgent appeal to US President Donald Trump, urging him to remain firmly committed to supporting Ukraine as the conflict with Russia enters its fifth year. Speaking from the Presidential Palace in Kyiv, Zelensky emphasized the critical role of the United States in shaping the outcome of the war, describing his country as a democratic nation standing against one person: Russian President Vladimir Putin. “They have to stay with a democratic country which is fighting against one person. Because this person is a war. Putin is a war. It’s all about himself. And the country, all his country is in the prison,” he said in an interview with CNN.

Zelensky expressed frustration with what he perceives as insufficient pressure from Washington on Putin to end hostilities. He rejected suggestions that territorial concessions or elections might ease the conflict, insisting that giving up control over eastern Donetsk, where around 200,000 civilians live, would abandon the population and weaken Ukraine’s defence. “Russia wants us just to withdraw our army. We can’t be such, sorry, foolish guys. We are not children,” he said, underscoring Kyiv’s refusal to cede territory in any negotiations.

On the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Zelensky highlighted Ukraine’s resilience in defending its sovereignty and thwarting Moscow’s early objectives. In a post on X, he reflected on the Russian offensive aimed at Kyiv in February 2022, praising the courage, determination, and enduring efforts of the Ukrainian people. “Today marks exactly four years since Putin started his three-day push to take Kyiv. And that says a great deal about our resistance, about how Ukraine has fought all this time,” he said, emphasizing the collective perseverance behind Ukraine’s continued independence.

Zelensky stressed that, despite the prolonged war, Ukraine has maintained its statehood and sovereignty, ensuring that Putin has not achieved his goals. “Looking back at the beginning of the invasion and reflecting on today, we have every right to say: we have defended our independence, we have not lost our statehood; Putin has not broken Ukrainians; he has not won this war,” he stated. He reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to pursuing a just and lasting peace. “We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to secure peace and justice. Glory to Ukraine!”

