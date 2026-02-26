Bulgaria Eyes Leadership Role in Supplying U.S. LNG to Ukraine and Europe

Bulgaria is positioning itself as a central hub for the distribution of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine and the broader region, signaling a potential shift in Southeastern and Central Europe’s energy landscape, BGNES reports. This became evident during the participation of Acting Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov at the Transatlantic Summit on Security of Gas Supplies, held in Washington on February 24-25, 2026.

The summit brought together energy ministers from 12 European countries and the United States, culminating in a Joint Statement on Increasing the Security of Natural Gas Supplies for Central and Eastern Europe. Bulgaria, Greece, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Ukraine, and the U.S. were among the signatories, reflecting a collective aim to secure reliable, diversified, and predictable energy sources while gradually reducing dependence on Russian gas.

In practical terms, the agreement emphasizes sourcing natural gas from stable suppliers, promoting competitive pricing, and ensuring compliance with European policies. It also targets the removal of regulatory and market barriers that impede gas imports, while supporting projects to expand cross-border capacities and develop new gas infrastructure. These measures include clearly defined implementation deadlines and financing strategies to ensure long-term stability of natural gas flows throughout the region.

For Bulgaria, the Joint Statement underscores the country’s strategic position as a key transit and infrastructure hub within the Vertical Gas Corridor, a south-to-north gas transport network connecting LNG terminals in Greece with Central and Eastern European markets. Minister Traykov highlighted Bulgaria’s potential role in transmitting U.S. LNG to Ukraine and other regional countries, which would not only diversify supplies but also attract investment in the national gas transmission system.

The benefits for Bulgaria are manifold. The country can enhance and expand existing gas transmission infrastructure, including interconnections with Greece and Romania, and increase throughput at crucial entry-exit points. This positions Bulgaria as a significant player in regional gas connectivity, while providing access to public and private funding sources - including European funds, export credit agencies, and international financial institutions - for priority infrastructure projects.

Minister Traykov stressed that the national gas transmission system could become a strategic asset for both Bulgaria and the region, reinforcing energy security and market flexibility. The agreement also calls for ongoing consultations among the participating countries, coordination between operators and regulators, and joint initiatives to foster a more transparent and efficiently functioning regional gas market.