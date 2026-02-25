Peter Magyar: Fuel in Bulgaria Cheaper Than in Hungary, Orban Misleads Citizens

February 25, 2026, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Peter Magyar: Fuel in Bulgaria Cheaper Than in Hungary, Orban Misleads Citizens Peter Magyar

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar has criticized Prime Minister Viktor Orban for misleading citizens about rising fuel prices, noting that fuel costs in Bulgaria, Poland, and the Czech Republic remain significantly lower than in Hungary, BGNES reported.

Speaking amid the election campaign, Magyar highlighted that crude oil prices today are lower than they were in 2010, when Orban first took office. Yet the price of A95 gasoline has nearly doubled over the same period. He attributed this increase to higher fuel taxes, including excise duties and VAT, as well as the weakening of the Hungarian forint.

Magyar accused Orban of failing to govern effectively and ignoring the economic struggles of Hungarian citizens and businesses. “Instead of addressing these challenges, he chooses to spread misinformation, fuel division, and impose some of the highest taxes in Europe,” he said.

BGNES notes that Hungary is preparing for parliamentary elections on April 12, with Magyar’s TISA party currently polling around 10% ahead of Orban’s Fidesz, according to most surveys.

