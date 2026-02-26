Israel Commends Bulgaria’s Role in Gaza Peace and Reconstruction

February 25, 2026, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Israel Commends Bulgaria’s Role in Gaza Peace and Reconstruction

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar praised Bulgaria’s proactive role in promoting peace and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip during a phone call with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski.

The discussion covered ways to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic and technological sectors. Sa'ar highlighted the security situation in the Middle East and expressed appreciation for Bulgaria’s engagement in peace initiatives, including its contributions to the Gaza Peace and Recovery Plan, where Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has a key operational role.

In addition, Sa'ar congratulated Neynski on her second term as Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister and extended an invitation for her to visit Israel in the near future.

