Israel Commends Bulgaria’s Role in Gaza Peace and Reconstruction

Eurozone Inflation Dips to 1.7% in January, Bulgaria at 2.3%
Annual inflation across the eurozone eased to 1.7% in January, marking a 16-month low and down from 2.0% in December 2025, according to preliminary data from Eurostat.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar praised Bulgaria’s proactive role in promoting peace and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip during a phone call with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski.
The discussion covered ways to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic and technological sectors. Sa'ar highlighted the security situation in the Middle East and expressed appreciation for Bulgaria’s engagement in peace initiatives, including its contributions to the Gaza Peace and Recovery Plan, where Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has a key operational role.
In addition, Sa'ar congratulated Neynski on her second term as Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister and extended an invitation for her to visit Israel in the near future.
As the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is marked, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its continued backing for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognize
Acting Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky said Bulgaria cannot agree to peace arrangements in Europe dictated by Moscow, commenting on calls for negotiations with Russia.
The handover of duties to Bulgaria’s new acting Foreign Minister, Nadezhda Neynsky, took place in the absence of her predecessor, Georg Georgiev, who was abroad
At a meeting held at GERB’s headquarters, party leader Boyko Borissov met with British Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Nathaniel Copsey, to discuss issues of regional security, the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom, and the import
The White House is preparing to convene the first leadership meeting of the newly created “Board of Peace” focused on Gaza, with the summit expected to take place around February 19, according to a US official and diplomats from four countries involved in
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated in Skopje that there will be no constitutional changes as long as he remains in office, BGNES reported.
