State of the Union Sparks Tension as Trump Says Iran “Cannot Have” a Nuclear Weapon

In his annual State of the Union address to Congress, US President Donald Trump delivered a stern warning to Iran, declaring that he would “never” permit Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons. His remarks came amid rising tensions and ahead of a new round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program, as the United States continues to reinforce its military presence in West Asia.

Trump asserted that previous US military action had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear weapons capabilities, referring to last year’s air campaign known as “Operation Midnight Hammer.” The strikes were carried out during a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran and, according to the US president, were followed by a warning to Tehran not to attempt rebuilding its program. He claimed that despite this, Iran is once again pursuing nuclear ambitions.

While emphasizing that he favors a diplomatic resolution, Trump criticized Iran for failing to make an explicit commitment to forgo nuclear weapons. He said Washington has yet to hear a clear pledge from Tehran that it will “never” develop such arms. Describing Iran as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, he insisted that preventing it from obtaining a nuclear bomb remains a non-negotiable objective.

The US president also argued that Iran has advanced its missile capabilities, alleging that it possesses missiles capable of threatening Europe and American bases abroad and is working toward systems that could eventually reach the United States.

Iranian officials have consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons, maintaining that their nuclear activities are intended solely for civilian purposes. Hours before Trump’s address, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated in a social media post that Iran would under no circumstances pursue a nuclear bomb. In an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Araghchi said a proposal addressing the concerns of both sides is still being finalized and awaits approval from Tehran’s political leadership. He added that discussions would continue in Geneva with the aim of drafting a text and securing a swift agreement.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described recent talks with the United States as producing “encouraging signals,” while cautioning that Iran remains prepared for any outcome. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced that the next round of negotiations will take place in Geneva on February 26, expressing hope for further progress toward concluding a deal. Diplomatic contacts resumed earlier this month in Muscat, followed by a second meeting in Geneva.

At the same time, Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, told Fox News that Iran may be only about a week away from producing industrial-grade material suitable for a bomb, noting that uranium enrichment has reportedly reached 60 percent—well beyond levels typically required for civilian energy use.

Trump framed his position on Iran within what he called a renewed “Peace Through Strength” doctrine. He presented the concept as the cornerstone of his foreign policy, arguing that the United States would deter adversaries through overwhelming military capability while pursuing negotiated settlements from a position of leverage.