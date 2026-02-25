Interim PM Reaffirms Bulgaria’s Backing for Ukraine at “Coalition of the Willing” Talks

Politics | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Interim PM Reaffirms Bulgaria’s Backing for Ukraine at “Coalition of the Willing” Talks Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov

Bulgarian Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov joined a videoconference of leaders from the so-called “Coalition of the Willing,” marking his first appearance in this format since taking office. The meeting was co-hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the talks, Gyurov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s firm and unwavering backing for Ukraine, underlining the importance of providing reliable and long-term security guarantees. He stated that the European Union’s efforts should be closely aligned with those of its transatlantic partners in order to secure a durable and fair peace grounded in international law and respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Leaders participating in the discussion reiterated their united stance in support of Kyiv. Particular attention was given to assistance aimed at rebuilding and reinforcing Ukraine’s energy system, which has suffered extensive damage as a result of ongoing attacks.

The meeting coincided with the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Further reading: Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine at Commemorative Gathering in Sofia

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, coalition of the willing, Gyurov

Related Articles:

Eurozone Inflation Dips to 1.7% in January, Bulgaria at 2.3%

Annual inflation across the eurozone eased to 1.7% in January, marking a 16-month low and down from 2.0% in December 2025, according to preliminary data from Eurostat.

World » EU | February 26, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria to See Sunshine and Strong Winds on February 26

On Thursday, February 26, cloudiness across the country will gradually disperse, giving way to predominantly sunny conditions in most areas.

Society » Environment | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00

Bulgaria: Acting Interior Minister Rejects Pressure Allegations over “Petrohan” Investigation

Acting Interior Minister Emil Dechev told the National Assembly that he is the target of a deliberate attack by what he described as “frightened individuals” who do not want the truth clarified regarding the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” cases

Politics | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 16:47

Bulgarian Town Pushes Back Against Government Refugee Center Plans

Simeonovgrad Municipality has formally opposed plans to construct a refugee center in the Bulgarian town

Politics | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 16:14

Trump’s Tariff Decisions Could Shake Bulgaria’s Automotive Industry

US President Donald Trump has stepped back from his earlier threat to raise global tariffs to 15%, leaving current rates on US exports at 10%

Business » Industry | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 15:59

Bulgaria: Caretaker Cabinet Approves Amendments to Budget Extension Law

At a session of the Council of Ministers, the government approved a draft law amending and supplementing the existing budget extension legislation, the acting Minister of Finance Georgi Klisurski announced.

Business » Finance | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 14:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

WCC-DB Signals Willingness to Join Forces with Radev to Replace Supreme Judicial Council

In Bulgaria, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has signaled its readiness to collaborate with any parliamentary formation, including a yet-to-be-announced group aligned with President Rumen Radev

Politics | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 17:09

Bulgaria: Acting Interior Minister Rejects Pressure Allegations over “Petrohan” Investigation

Acting Interior Minister Emil Dechev told the National Assembly that he is the target of a deliberate attack by what he described as “frightened individuals” who do not want the truth clarified regarding the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” cases

Politics | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 16:47

Bulgarian Town Pushes Back Against Government Refugee Center Plans

Simeonovgrad Municipality has formally opposed plans to construct a refugee center in the Bulgarian town

Politics | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 16:14

Bulgarians Abroad Blocked: GERB and Revival Slash Voting Access in US, UK, and Turkey

In the upcoming early parliamentary elections on April 19, Bulgarians living outside the European Union will have access to no more than 20 polling stations

Politics | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 13:46

Bulgaria: Interim PM Warns of Pressure Campaign on Interior Minister, Promises Firm Government Response

At the start of today’s Council of Ministers session, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov addressed the absence of Interior Minister Emil Dechev, stating it was not due to personal reasons but because an intimidation campaign had been launched against

Politics | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 11:46

Israel Commends Bulgaria’s Role in Gaza Peace and Reconstruction

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar praised Bulgaria’s proactive role in promoting peace and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip during a phone call with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski.

Politics » Diplomacy | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 11:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria