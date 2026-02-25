Interim PM Reaffirms Bulgaria’s Backing for Ukraine at “Coalition of the Willing” Talks

Bulgarian Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov joined a videoconference of leaders from the so-called “Coalition of the Willing,” marking his first appearance in this format since taking office. The meeting was co-hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the talks, Gyurov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s firm and unwavering backing for Ukraine, underlining the importance of providing reliable and long-term security guarantees. He stated that the European Union’s efforts should be closely aligned with those of its transatlantic partners in order to secure a durable and fair peace grounded in international law and respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Leaders participating in the discussion reiterated their united stance in support of Kyiv. Particular attention was given to assistance aimed at rebuilding and reinforcing Ukraine’s energy system, which has suffered extensive damage as a result of ongoing attacks.

The meeting coincided with the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

