Interim PM Reaffirms Bulgaria’s Backing for Ukraine at “Coalition of the Willing” Talks

Eurozone Inflation Dips to 1.7% in January, Bulgaria at 2.3%
Annual inflation across the eurozone eased to 1.7% in January, marking a 16-month low and down from 2.0% in December 2025, according to preliminary data from Eurostat.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov joined a videoconference of leaders from the so-called “Coalition of the Willing,” marking his first appearance in this format since taking office. The meeting was co-hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.
During the talks, Gyurov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s firm and unwavering backing for Ukraine, underlining the importance of providing reliable and long-term security guarantees. He stated that the European Union’s efforts should be closely aligned with those of its transatlantic partners in order to secure a durable and fair peace grounded in international law and respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty.
Leaders participating in the discussion reiterated their united stance in support of Kyiv. Particular attention was given to assistance aimed at rebuilding and reinforcing Ukraine’s energy system, which has suffered extensive damage as a result of ongoing attacks.
The meeting coincided with the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In Bulgaria, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has signaled its readiness to collaborate with any parliamentary formation, including a yet-to-be-announced group aligned with President Rumen Radev
Acting Interior Minister Emil Dechev told the National Assembly that he is the target of a deliberate attack by what he described as “frightened individuals” who do not want the truth clarified regarding the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” cases
Simeonovgrad Municipality has formally opposed plans to construct a refugee center in the Bulgarian town
In the upcoming early parliamentary elections on April 19, Bulgarians living outside the European Union will have access to no more than 20 polling stations
At the start of today’s Council of Ministers session, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov addressed the absence of Interior Minister Emil Dechev, stating it was not due to personal reasons but because an intimidation campaign had been launched against
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar praised Bulgaria’s proactive role in promoting peace and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip during a phone call with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski.
