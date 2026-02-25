Bulgaria Reaffirms Support for Ukraine at Commemorative Gathering in Sofia

A commemorative gathering was held in central Sofia to honor the resilience of the Ukrainian people four years after the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The event took place near the Church of St. Sophia and the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, drawing dozens of Bulgarian and Ukrainian citizens who observed a minute of silence and laid flowers in memory of the victims.

Among those present were Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria Olesya Ilashchuk, MPs from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB), including Kiril Petkov, Lena Borislavova, Yavor Bozhankov, Ivaylo Mirchev and Atanas Atanasov, as well as former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, journalist Ivo Indzhev, former ambassador to Russia Iliyan Vassilev and other public figures. The initiative was organized as a civic act of solidarity by the Forum for Democratic Action, the Bessarabian Front and the Embassy of Ukraine. Actor Alex Alexiev hosted the rally.

Addressing the crowd, Gyurov said that Ukraine’s struggle extends beyond its own territory, describing it as a fight for a Europe governed by the rule of law rather than the rule of force. He expressed hope for a just and lasting peace but stressed that, until that goal is achieved, Bulgaria must continue to provide humanitarian, economic and defense support. He assured attendees that the caretaker government would maintain this course.

Ambassador Ilashchuk thanked Bulgaria for its consistent backing, including assistance to Ukrainian refugees, and noted that 1,462 days have passed since the war began. She described Ukraine as weary but unbroken and reiterated Kyiv’s aspiration to be part of a strong and peaceful Europe.

Mayor Terziev warned that while Bulgaria is not under direct military attack, it faces other forms of aggression, particularly disinformation aimed at eroding trust and dividing society. He said modern conflicts are fought not only with weapons but also with manipulation and fear, cautioning against narratives that equate democracy with instability and authoritarianism with order.

Parallel demonstrations under the motto “4 years of war - 4 years of solidarity” were also held in Sofia and Plovdiv. An art installation titled “The Globe of Peace” by Deyan Kostov was unveiled in front of St. Nedelya Church, dedicated to the victims of the war in Ukraine and other global conflicts. The artist said the work calls for reflection and a collective commitment to peace.

As a sign of solidarity, the historic building of the National Assembly and the Council of Ministers were illuminated in the colors of the Bulgarian and Ukrainian flags. Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan stated that Bulgaria stands with Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and supports efforts toward a comprehensive and lasting peace grounded in international law and the UN Charter. She added that the future of the democratic world is inseparable from the freedom of the Ukrainian people.