Their Names Must Not Be Forgotten: Bulgarians Who Fell in Ukraine

Politics | Author: Nikola Danailov |February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 17:32
Bulgaria: Their Names Must Not Be Forgotten: Bulgarians Who Fell in Ukraine

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, it did not count on one thing: that among the defenders standing in its way would be Bulgarians. Not just ethnic Bulgarians born on Ukrainian soil, but citizens of Bulgaria itself - men who crossed borders, left families behind, and took up arms for a country that was not their own by passport, but was their own by conscience.

Four years later, as the world marks this grim anniversary, it is time to speak their names.


The first (confirmed) Bulgarian volunteer to fall in Ukraine was Svetoslav Slavkov, 31 years old, from Sofia. He left for Ukraine in November 2023, enlisting in the 40th Separate Rifle Battalion "KODAK." His training was not yet complete when the Russian assault around Kupyansk forced Ukrainian commanders to send every available soldier to the front. On January 3, 2024, word reached Bulgaria: Svetlyo was gone. He died in close infantry combat. His friends had organized a fundraiser to equip him with the best weapons and gear before he deployed. It was not enough to save him, but it was a testament to the love that followed him into battle. Slavkov was a devoted fan of FC “Levski” Sofia and part of the organized supporters group “Ultras Levski”. After his death, they’ve organized multiple events to commemorate their fallen brother.

He would not be the last.


Misho, a young man whose full name has been withheld by his mourners, was the second FC "Levski" Sofia fan, after Svetoslav, to die fighting in Ukraine against Russia. His ultras group, Levski Sofia-West, wrote: "We have lost a young, kind-hearted and beloved brother." Two Levski fans, two young Bulgarians, gave their lives on the same front, for the same cause, years apart.


Todor Nikolaev Kuzmov served as a volunteer and died on the battlefield. His passing was announced by the Memorial - International Volunteers for Ukraine page, which has never published false information. He was listed as missing by Ukrainian authorities since December 2025. His death was confirmed quietly, with no fanfare - as is often the case with those who choose to fight in silence.


Vladislav Mladenov, 50, was a former sergeant in the Bulgarian Army from Dupnitsa. He had left the military more than a decade before, but in January 2025 he packed his things and went to Ukraine, joining the Foreign Legion. He fought. He was captured at some point. And then, in June 2025, he died. He had an ex-wife and two daughters. The mayor of Dupnitsa promised to search the archives for relatives so his body could be brought home.


Then there is Viktor Dermenzhi, a Bessarabian Bulgarian from Izmail, described by those who knew him as one of those rare men who do not run from duty. When his homeland was attacked, he did not hesitate. He fought where it was hardest. He left behind two daughters. His comrades wrote: "Father, friend and guardian of freedom. Glory to the hero."

And beyond those who died, there are those still fighting - or who fought and returned. A Bulgarian sniper trainer has been working with Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate since 2014. He keeps his face hidden. A 37-year-old Bulgarian lawyer has served as a military medic near the front almost since the war's beginning. A Bessarabian Bulgarian pilot, Ivan Pepelyashkov, was shot down on March 8, 2022, survived two months of Russian captivity, including brutal interrogations in Kursk, and was released through a prisoner exchange. When his Russian captors asked how a Bulgarian could fight for Ukraine, he answered simply: "I was born here, I grew up here, and I love this country."

Hundreds more Bessarabian Bulgarians (an ethnic Bulgarian community that has lived on Ukrainian soil since 1774) have fought and died in this war. Their names fill village cemeteries across the Odesa oblast. Their sacrifice is rarely counted in the statistics of nations.

But it should be.

These names are the ones we know. The true number of Bulgarian lives lost in this war is almost certainly higher. Many volunteers fight anonymously, their families keeping silent out of fear or grief, and in the chaos of a front line that stretches hundreds of kilometers, not every death reaches the ears of those back home. There are likely Bulgarian sons and brothers whose sacrifice has not yet been recorded and may never be.

These men and women did not fight because they had to. They fought because they believed that freedom is worth dying for and that standing aside while a neighbor is destroyed is its own kind of defeat. They were Bulgarians. They were heroes. And on this fourth anniversary, with the guns still firing and the front still bleeding, we owe them more than silence.

Eternal glory to the fallen. Honor and gratitude to all who stood up when it mattered most.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Ukraine, war

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Travel Abroad More Often, Spending an Average of €379 per Trip

At the close of 2025, Bulgarian citizens showed a slight increase in travel activity, with approximately 1.1 million individuals aged 15 and above undertaking tourism trips in the fourth quarter,

Business » Tourism | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Four Years On: How Bulgaria Has Backed Ukraine Since the Start of the War

February 24 marked four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, triggering the most severe and destructive armed conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Politics » Defense | February 25, 2026, Wednesday // 08:00

Trump Seeks Ukraine-Russia Peace by July 4

The Trump administration is reportedly aiming to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by July 4, coinciding with the United States’ Independence Day celebrations

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 16:34

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Reaffirms Support for Ukraine, Calls for Peace Without Concessions to Russia

As the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is marked, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its continued backing for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognize

Politics » Diplomacy | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:06

From Temporary Protection to Long-Term Integration: Ukrainians in Bulgaria Seek Stability

Four years after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, integrating Ukrainian refugees into Bulgarian society remains a complex and pressing challenge

Society | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:01

Four Bulgarians Arrested in Greece Over Kidnapping and Exploitation of Fellow Citizens

Greek authorities have detained four Bulgarian nationals near the town of Farsala in southern Thessaly on charges of kidnapping, human trafficking, and the exploitation of their fellow citizens

Crime | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 13:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria: Legal Committee Rejects President’s Veto on Cap for Polling Stations Abroad

The parliamentary committee on constitutional and legal affairs has rejected President Iliana Yotova’s veto on amendments to the Electoral Code that cap the number of polling stations in non-EU countries at 20

Politics | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 16:32

Bulgaria May Face F-16 Delay as Government Renegotiates Payments

Acting Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov has indicated that the delivery of Bulgaria’s second batch of eight F-16 fighter jets is likely to be postponed by approximately one year.

Politics » Defense | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:14

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Reaffirms Support for Ukraine, Calls for Peace Without Concessions to Russia

As the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is marked, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its continued backing for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognize

Politics » Diplomacy | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:06

Bulgaria: Caretaker Cabinet Removes Position of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections

The caretaker government led by Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has officially removed the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Fair Elections from its organizational structure

Politics | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 13:13

“669 Innocent Children Will Never Grow Up”: Bulgarian Party Honors Ukraine’s Youngest War Victims in front of Russian Embassy

Supporters of “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria” (DSB) commemorated the children killed during the ongoing war in Ukraine by arranging a display of children’s shoes in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia

Politics | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 13:02

"Full-Scale War, Not a Special Military Operation": Bulgaria’s President Calls Russia an Aggressor

Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova emphasized today that the conflict in Ukraine should be recognized as a full-scale war, not a “special military operation,” reiterating the stance she has shared with former President Rumen Radev since the outbreak of hos

Politics | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 12:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria