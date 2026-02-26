The EU “Wine Package”: Opportunities and Challenges for Bulgaria

The European Union remains the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exporter of wine, according to the European Parliamentary Research Service. Yet in recent decades, the sector has faced mounting challenges. Climate change and extreme weather events have made production less predictable, while the COVID-19 pandemic drove consumption to its lowest levels in 30 years. Younger consumers are shifting preferences toward beverages with lower or no alcohol, a demand European regulations have traditionally limited producers from meeting.

Exports have historically helped sustain wine producers, but global demand is now weakening, compounded by trade tensions with the United States and China. These pressures have contributed to rising surpluses, falling prices, and production costs that often exceed revenues. In response, the European Commission introduced the “Wine Package” in March 2025, offering measures to manage surpluses, provide support for climate-related production risks, boost exports, encourage wine tourism, and establish standards for non-alcoholic or low-alcohol wines.

French MEP Eric Sargiacomo, the Socialist Group shadow rapporteur for the package, emphasized that regulation is necessary to preserve quality and open new markets. He highlighted the growing global and European crisis of overproduction and changing consumer habits, as well as geopolitical challenges, all of which make adaptation crucial. The package aims to create three categories of non-alcoholic wines - non-alcoholic, reduced-alcohol, and 0% alcohol - and to encourage experimentation with grape varieties and production methods, equipping winemakers to diversify and respond to market trends.

In February, the European Parliament approved the Wine Package with broad support. A week later, Sargiacomo visited Bulgaria, meeting local winemakers in the Struma River Valley to explore how the legislation could strengthen Bulgarian wine tourism and promote Bulgarian wines abroad. He expressed optimism that Bulgarian producers could gain greater visibility, emphasizing the importance of focusing on quality and unique local varieties rather than replicating wines from regions such as Bordeaux or Tuscany.

Bulgarian MEP Iliya Lazarov highlighted the potential for promoting native varieties like Mavrud, Gamza, Tamyanka, Vrachanski Misket, Sandanski Misket, Karlovy Vary Misket, and Dimyat. Unlike international varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot, these grapes offer unique flavors and distinct geographic branding, creating opportunities for Bulgarian wines to stand out in Europe and globally. Lazarov also noted emerging interest in low- or non-alcohol wines, a niche particularly popular in Western Europe, driven in part by driving regulations and lifestyle preferences.

Winemaker Nikolay Yordanov confirmed that while alcohol-free Bulgarian wine exists, it is not yet produced domestically due to the high investment required for dealcoholization facilities - ranging from €300,000 to €1 million. He noted that European funding under existing programs could support technological improvements in wine production, though no specific incentives have been provided for low-alcohol production.

Wine tourism remains a key opportunity. Yordanov cited the Melnik region as particularly suited for concentrated wine tours, with multiple wineries within 5–10 km, ideal for cycling tours or tasting experiences. Other regions, including parts of the Rhodope Neck, South Sakar, and Vidin, have potential but face challenges due to distance and accessibility. Expanding collaboration between tour operators and wineries is critical to maximize tourism opportunities.

The Mercosur agreements with countries such as Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay, as well as India, present both opportunities and competition. Yordanov expressed concern about mass-market wines from Argentina, which may challenge Bulgarian producers on cost competitiveness. He emphasized that internal consumer culture and domestic respect for Bulgarian wines are crucial before expanding into global markets.

Finally, Bulgarian authorities face gaps in quality control. Laboratories capable of verifying domestic and imported wine practices are limited, leaving producers vulnerable to both local and foreign competition. Vineyard and Wine Agency director Eng. Krasimir Koev noted that border controls have prevented most attempts at fraud with bulk wine imports, with only minor incidents reported, highlighting that Bulgaria’s relatively small market reduces the scale of violations compared to larger EU countries.

Overall, the EU Wine Package presents Bulgarian producers with tools to modernize, diversify production, expand exports, and grow wine tourism, while also emphasizing the need for strong domestic standards and strategic market positioning.