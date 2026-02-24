Bulgarians Travel Abroad More Often, Spending an Average of €379 per Trip

Their Names Must Not Be Forgotten: Bulgarians Who Fell in Ukraine
When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, it did not count on one thing: that among the defenders standing in its way would be Bulgarians.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
At the close of 2025, Bulgarian citizens showed a slight increase in travel activity, with approximately 1.1 million individuals aged 15 and above undertaking tourism trips in the fourth quarter, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). This marks a 1.5% rise compared to the same period in 2024.
Domestic tourism remains the preferred choice for most Bulgarians, with 67.2% of travelers opting to stay within the country. Trips abroad accounted for 28.2% of travel, while 4.6% combined both domestic and international destinations.
The age group 25-44 proved the most active, representing 424.1 thousand travelers, or 38.7% of the total. Domestic trips dominate across all age categories, peaking among those over 65, where 78.2% traveled solely within Bulgaria. Conversely, the 25-44 age group accounted for the largest proportion of international trips, with 31.2% venturing abroad.
Leisure and excursion purposes were the primary motivation for travel, representing 51.1% of domestic trips and 66.3% of international journeys.
Self-organized trips remain the overwhelming choice, with 86.8% of all travel arranged independently. Among these, 94.7% of domestic trips and 62.1% of foreign travel were conducted without tour operator assistance.
Financially, the average cost per person for domestic travel reached 315.17 BGN (€161), while trips abroad were significantly higher, averaging 741.21 BGN (€378). Business-related travel displayed an even greater disparity, costing 268.52 BGN (€137) per person domestically compared to 1,241.67 BGN (€633) for international trips.
Food expenses accounted for the largest share of travelers’ budgets, taking up 35.2% domestically and 32.3% abroad.
Wizz Air, the leading airline in Bulgaria by market share, has announced the launch of a new direct route connecting Burgas with Radom, Poland
Bulgarian tourism experienced a strong rebound in 2025, with notable increases in visitor numbers, overnight stays, and tourism revenues, according to outgoing Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh.
Revenue from overnight stays in Bulgaria continued to rise at a solid pace at the end of 2025, with hotel income in December increasing by 12.5 percent on an annual basis
Bulgaria saw a record influx of Romanian tourists in 2025, according to the latest figures from the National Statistical Institute
The fully renovated underground parking facility at Terminal 2 of Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia has officially opened, offering parking for over 900 vehicles.
Foreign travel activity picked up noticeably toward the end of 2025, with both outbound trips by Bulgarians and inbound visits by foreigners posting their strongest growth in months, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace