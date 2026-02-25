Trump Seeks Ukraine-Russia Peace by July 4

The Trump administration is reportedly aiming to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by July 4, coinciding with the United States’ Independence Day celebrations, according to Bloomberg, which cited NATO sources. Details on the sources were not disclosed, and European and NATO officials have expressed skepticism that such a timeline is realistic.

Officials familiar with the matter note that the U.S. is pushing for a deal ahead of the 250th anniversary of American independence, yet there is little indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to compromise on his key demands. Some U.S. officials privately acknowledge that Moscow shows no willingness to step back from its maximalist positions, particularly regarding control over the Donbas region and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Trump, who returned to the presidency in January 2025, pledged to end Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine quickly, but over a year of diplomatic efforts has struggled to make progress due to Russia’s firm stance. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated that the United States had suggested reaching a settlement by early summer, as U.S. attention would later turn toward congressional elections.

Negotiations have reportedly considered the possibility of formalizing an agreement in March, with elections in Ukraine planned for May, though significant obstacles remain. NATO sources emphasize that the proposed timeline may be overly ambitious given the current political and military realities.