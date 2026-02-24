Medvedev Reissues Nuclear Threats Against Ukraine and Europe on War Anniversary

World » RUSSIA | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 15:29
Bulgaria: Medvedev Reissues Nuclear Threats Against Ukraine and Europe on War Anniversary

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, marked the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine by issuing renewed nuclear threats against Ukraine and parts of Europe. The statements came amid allegations circulated by Russian state-aligned media that the United Kingdom and France were allegedly preparing to supply Kyiv with nuclear capabilities, disguised as Ukraine’s own nuclear development.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the claims, describing them as “potentially extremely dangerous” and stating that they would be “taken into account during negotiations.” Medvedev escalated the rhetoric, asserting that Russia would be compelled to use “any weapons, including non-strategic nuclear weapons, against targets in Ukraine” under such circumstances. He added that, if necessary, Russia would target the countries supplying the alleged nuclear technology, treating them as participants in a nuclear conflict with Moscow.

The threats follow unsubstantiated claims by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) that Paris and London were working to provide Ukraine with nuclear arms to secure more favorable terms in diplomatic negotiations. Medvedev characterized such a transfer as a “radical change” in the situation and a breach of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Russian reports specifically suggested that France might consider using the TN75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile, though no evidence was offered to support these claims. Medvedev’s statements were delivered on his Telegram channel, repeating his long-standing pattern of issuing incendiary remarks and nuclear threats, particularly on symbolic dates connected to the Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine has consistently denied any plans to obtain nuclear weapons, recalling that it relinquished Soviet-era nuclear arms under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. The French government dismissed the Russian allegations on social media, noting Russia’s focus on nuclear claims as a distraction from the ongoing war, now five years into what Moscow initially called a “three-day operation.”

These statements come as part of a wider pattern of Russian disinformation and intimidation, which has included repeated, unfounded threats of nuclear strikes against Ukraine and its Western allies. The international community, including Kyiv, continues to reject the allegations and maintains that any provision of nuclear arms to Ukraine is entirely baseless.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Medvedev, nuclear, Russia, europe

Related Articles:

Trump Seeks Ukraine-Russia Peace by July 4

The Trump administration is reportedly aiming to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by July 4, coinciding with the United States’ Independence Day celebrations

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 16:34

“669 Innocent Children Will Never Grow Up”: Bulgarian Party Honors Ukraine’s Youngest War Victims in front of Russian Embassy

Supporters of “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria” (DSB) commemorated the children killed during the ongoing war in Ukraine by arranging a display of children’s shoes in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia

Politics | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 13:02

Zelensky Marks Four Years of War, Reveals Bunker and Honors Ukraine’s Defenders

President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine with a video address, reflecting on the first days of the war, honoring the victims of Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 11:00

Four Years After Russia’s Invasion, Ukraine Endures

Four years after Russian forces crossed into Ukraine, the war has evolved from Moscow’s failed attempt to rapidly seize Kyiv into a prolonged war of attrition concentrated largely in the east and south.

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 09:18

Serbia Moves Toward First Nuclear Power Plant, Targeting 2040

Serbia is advancing its plans to build its first nuclear power plant, with a potential connection to the electricity grid by 2040, the country’s Minister of Mining and Energy, Dubravka Džedović Handanović, announced.

World » Southeast Europe | February 24, 2026, Tuesday // 08:55

Nearly Half of European Renters See Homeownership as Out of Reach

Housing affordability in Europe is reaching alarming levels, with a growing share of non-homeowners believing that buying a property is beyond their reach

World » EU | February 23, 2026, Monday // 14:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Navalny Poisoning Verified by Five Countries

Independent labs in five European countries have confirmed that Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with a rare neurotoxin

World » Russia | February 16, 2026, Monday // 11:00

“How Are We Supposed to Fight?”: Telegram Curbs Ignite Backlash Inside Russia’s War Camp

Russian servicemen and pro-war commentators reacted with open outrage after the authorities began slowing down and restricting Telegram, warning that the move threatens communication on the battlefield and could seriously undermine military operations in

World » Russia | February 13, 2026, Friday // 10:12

BREAKING: Attempted Assassination of Russian GRU Deputy Chief in Moscow

In a shocking incident in Moscow, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, First Deputy Head of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), was reportedly shot multiple times by an unknown attacker

World » Russia | February 6, 2026, Friday // 11:09

Macron Moves to Reopen Dialogue with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Tuesday that groundwork is being carried out to resume direct talks between Europe and Russia regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

World » Russia | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 17:18

SpaceX Blocks Russia’s Unauthorized Starlink Use, Musk Confirms

Elon Musk announced on Sunday that SpaceX’s actions to prevent Russia from using Starlink without authorization appear to have been successful.

World » Russia | February 2, 2026, Monday // 14:00

Russia-Ukraine Exchange of Fallen Soldiers: Over 1,000 Ukrainian Remains Returned

Russia has returned more than 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to Ukraine, in what appears to be a coordinated exchange of fallen troops between the two countries.

World » Russia | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 14:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria