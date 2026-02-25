Weather Update: Eastern Bulgaria Faces Clouds and Light Showers, Western Regions Sunny on February 25

On Wednesday, February 25, Bulgaria will experience variable cloud cover, with more extensive cloudiness expected over the eastern regions. Some areas in the east may see light rain showers, which, as temperatures drop in the evening, will turn partly into mixed snow. Western Bulgaria, in contrast, will enjoy longer periods of sunshine. A moderate northwest wind will persist throughout the country. Daily low temperatures will range between 1° and 6°, with Sofia around 2°, while daytime highs are expected between 7° and 12°, with Sofia reaching roughly 8°.

In the mountainous regions, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with occasional light precipitation. Snowfall is expected above approximately 1,700 meters. Winds will be strong in higher elevations and may reach storm-force gusts temporarily. Maximum temperatures at 1,200 meters will hover around 0°, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to about minus 6°.

Along the Black Sea coast, significant cloud cover will dominate, with light rain showers expected in several areas, intensifying in the evening and continuing into Thursday night. A moderate north-northwest wind will prevail, though it may weaken briefly after noon. Maximum coastal temperatures will range from 8° to 10°, and sea water temperatures will remain between 5° and 7°. Waves along the coast will reach 2-3 points.

Across the wider Balkan region, mostly sunny conditions are expected, though eastern areas, particularly over Romania, will see more cloud cover and isolated light precipitation, including both rain and snow.