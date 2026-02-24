Bulgaria: Legal Committee Rejects President’s Veto on Cap for Polling Stations Abroad

The parliamentary committee on constitutional and legal affairs has rejected President Iliana Yotova’s veto on amendments to the Electoral Code that cap the number of polling stations in non-EU countries at 20. The committee reapproved the contested provisions with 11 votes in favor, eight against and one abstention.

Support for the amendments came from GERB, TISP, Revival and one representative of the BSP, while WCC-DB, APS, Greatness and another left-wing MP opposed them. One MECH lawmaker abstained. The decisive vote enabling the changes to pass in committee was cast by Socialist MP Maya Dimitrova. The president’s veto is now set to be debated in the plenary chamber.

Earlier this month, Yotova returned the amendments, originally adopted on February 5, 2026, for reconsideration. In her reasoning, she argued that the new provisions deliberately hinder the voting rights of Bulgarian citizens residing outside the European Union. She maintained that all Bulgarian citizens, regardless of their place of residence, possess equal constitutional rights and obligations, and that the state is required to guarantee equal access to the ballot.

Under the adopted changes, no more than 20 polling stations may be opened outside diplomatic and consular missions in countries beyond the EU, irrespective of how many applications to vote are submitted. According to Yotova, this ceiling jeopardizes the constitutional principle of universal suffrage enshrined in Article 10. She cited Constitutional Court case law stating that the state must create conditions for the free and unimpeded exercise of voting rights by every Bulgarian citizen.

The president further warned that the restrictions would disproportionately affect large expatriate communities in countries such as Turkey, the United States and the United Kingdom. She argued that limiting the number of sections could lead to logistical obstacles, including long travel distances and overcrowding, effectively preventing some citizens from voting. In her view, the amendments not only undermine universality but also breach the constitutional principle of equality by introducing a differentiated regime for voters outside the EU.

Yotova stressed that the Constitution does not allow unequal treatment of citizens based on where they reside abroad. She also pointed out that the changes could conflict with the Electoral Code’s provision on compulsory voting, as practical barriers might prevent some Bulgarians overseas from fulfilling this obligation.